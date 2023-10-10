Tele Manas Seva, launched last year on World Mental Health Day, has counselled more than 3,50,000 people till date: Minister

October 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Tele Manas Seva, launched last year on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, has counselled more than 3,50,000 people till date and currently provides counselling to 2,000 people through 44 Tele Manas Cells. More than 1,000 calls are being received on this helpline every day, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the National Mental Health Conclave organised to mark World Mental Health Day here on Tuesday. The Minister also virtually inaugurated new facilities at NIMHANS and launched the logo of Tele-MANAS.

“Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres have facilitated the integration of mental health services with primary health services as priority services for mental health, neurological disorders and substance use disorders. Now to improve coverage and access to mental health care, district-level activities have been supported under the National Mental Health Programme in 743 districts across all 36 States/union territories,” added the Minister.

Certificates awarded

On the occasion, the Minister congratulated the States on their performance, and States/union territories were awarded certificates of appreciation with memento for achieving the highest number of calls in the National Tele Mental Health Programme. Ranking from first to third, in the larger States category, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were awarded. Whereas, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Kerala were awarded for their performance in the smaller States category. In the northeast category, Assam, Mizoram and Manipur received awards, and Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu were awarded in the union territories category.

