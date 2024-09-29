Telangana aims to boost early breastfeeding rate by reducing C-sections

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), while 80% of newborns in Telangana are breastfed within the first day, only 38% start on breastfeeding within the crucial first hour, often referred to as the golden hour.

“To raise this figure to 80%-90%, the Telangana government is working to lower the Caesarean section rate, as reducing C-sections is expected to improve early breastfeeding rates, ahead of the next NFHS survey,” explained R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare.

“The key challenge is to reduce C-sections, as the procedure can make it difficult for mothers to breastfeed due to pain and restricted mobility,” he said.

“The government has addressed systemic issues by training staff nurses across the State. Additionally, midwives have been trained to support pregnant women from their first antenatal check-up through delivery. Telangana’s first human milk bank, established at Niloufer Hospital, is regarded as a national model for lactation management,” he added.

Mr. Karnan, along with chief of UNICEF Field Office for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, was speaking at the inauguration of the Comprehensive Lactation Management, Milk Banking and Breastfeeding Conference (LAMBCON) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

“We don’t want to increase breastfeeding numbers just for the sake of it. As the rates rise, they must have a positive impact on children’s lives. While governments and stakeholders are playing their part, raising community awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding is equally important,” Dr. Taffesse.

The conference featured over 30 sessions on topics such as Basic Lactation Management, Advanced Lactation Management, and Human Milk Banking. Over 500 people participated, including 20 international delegates from Sri Lanka, Nepal, East Timor, and the Philippines.

At the conference, Dr. K.P. Kushwaha, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, delivered the Dr. Sudarshan Reddy Patlolla Memorial Oration, highlighting the need to make hospitals more baby-friendly and to promote effective breastfeeding techniques.