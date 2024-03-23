TB, HIV patients, activists seek PM’s intervention over frequent shortages of anti-TB drugs

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of World TB Day, which is observed on March 24, activists, public health experts, tuberculosis survivors, and people living with HIV sought his urgent intervention to halt what they said were frequent shortages of anti-TB drugs.
The letter highlighted the shortage of drugs essential for treating drug-sensitive TB (DS-TB). “As a country with the highest burden of tuberculosis in the world, we are deeply disturbed that India is experiencing stock outs of critically required drugs to treat people with TB,” the group said, in its letter.
“Till February 2024, [these] drugs — 4FDC-1 st line DSTB-IP(Adult) Isoniazid, Refampicin, Pyrazinamide and Ethambutol, 3FDC-1 st line DSTB-CP(Adult) Isoniazid, Refampicin, and Ethambutol — are facing shortages. This is as per the limited information received from the community/TB people in the affected areas and records only a fraction of the actual shortages and stock-outs that have occurred,” they added.
‘Shortages spur drug resistance’
The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) acknowledges that an uninterrupted supply of quality assured anti-TB drugs is an essential component of it DOTS strategy, the group said, pointing out that an inadequate and poorly administered treatment regimen facilitates drug-resistant strains of the disease.
The most severe impact of these persistent stockouts of anti-TB drugs is on people currently on treatment, leading to a situation of treatment interruption and a very high risk of developing resistance. This also affects treatment outcomes, increasing the risk of the disease in the community, and thereby putting an additional burden on the TB programme, the group warned.