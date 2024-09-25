Tata Memorial Centre’s R&D wing says faster, safer, whole breast reconstruction procedure performed

A research and development wing of the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai has said its doctors have performed a whole breast reconstruction using a biological mesh called Braxon, a relatively less painful and quicker procedure than the conventional one.

The new method does not involve using the patients’ tissue from another part of their body and the recovery is also faster, the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) said in a statement on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The first whole breast reconstruction using the Braxon biological mesh was performed on September 10 at the centre in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, by senior surgical oncologist Amar Deshpande along with Dileep Hoysal and their team, the statement said.

The ACTREC and TMC breast unit treats about 5,000 breast cancers per year.

Whole breast reconstructive procedures are performed with the help of a plastic surgical team. Most of these are traditional forms of reconstruction using the patients' own tissues and can result in partial loss of function and other problems related to the donor area including pain, infection, scarring, among others, the release said. Even the time required for these operations is more (5-6 hours on an average) and the recovery is long as well (6-8 weeks), it said.

Dr. Deshpande said the newer form of breast reconstruction, using the biological mesh, is much less painful, quicker (about 2-3 hours) and does not involve using the patients' tissue from another part of their body, therefore, it eliminates the risks associated with the donor area of their body.

"The recovery is faster (about 3-4 weeks). The procedure has comparable results with the traditional forms of breast reconstruction. The cost is also similar to the traditional reconstructive procedures," he added.

