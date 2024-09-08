ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm: Centre

Published - September 08, 2024 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that there is no cause for concern

PTI

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox. File image for representation only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Watch: What is mpox?

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.

Risk of large outbreak of mpox low in India for now, says Health Ministry official

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the Ministry said.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the Ministry added.

