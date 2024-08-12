ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected Chandipura virus case in Indore; samples sent to Pune for tests

Updated - August 12, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau

A health worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus, named after a small town in the western state of Maharashtra where it was first discovered, in Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Health department officials in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have sent samples taken from a 20-year-old man, who showed symptoms of Chandipura virus infection to Pune for testing. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Indore district’s chief medical and health officer, Dr. B. S. Saitya, said that the man, a resident of the State’s Khargone district, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and showed symptoms of the virus. 

Viral encephalitis death toll touches 73 in Gujarat

“The private hospital sent his samples to us for testing, which we have forwarded to Pune,” he told The Hindu. He added that the man’s symptoms included flu, cold, and a cough. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Saitya, however, said that the man’s condition is currently stable, and he has been isolated from other patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Saitya said reports from Pune usually take 10–15 days.

The vector-borne virus, a member of the rabies virus family that causes severe encephalitis, inflammation, and swelling in the brain, is mainly transmitted by sand flies, mosquitoes, and ticks.

Chandipura virus | Centre says 53 cases, 19 deaths reported in the country so far

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on August 6 that 53 confirmed cases of the virus had been reported in the country until July 31, including 51 from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

Gujarat has also reported 19 deaths due to the Chandipura virus, Mr. Nadda said in a written response in the Upper House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US