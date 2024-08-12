Suspected Chandipura virus case in Indore; samples sent to Pune for tests

Health department officials in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have sent samples taken from a 20-year-old man, who showed symptoms of Chandipura virus infection to Pune for testing.

Indore district’s chief medical and health officer, Dr. B. S. Saitya, said that the man, a resident of the State’s Khargone district, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and showed symptoms of the virus.

“The private hospital sent his samples to us for testing, which we have forwarded to Pune,” he told The Hindu. He added that the man’s symptoms included flu, cold, and a cough.

Dr. Saitya, however, said that the man’s condition is currently stable, and he has been isolated from other patients.

Mr. Saitya said reports from Pune usually take 10–15 days.

The vector-borne virus, a member of the rabies virus family that causes severe encephalitis, inflammation, and swelling in the brain, is mainly transmitted by sand flies, mosquitoes, and ticks.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on August 6 that 53 confirmed cases of the virus had been reported in the country until July 31, including 51 from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

Gujarat has also reported 19 deaths due to the Chandipura virus, Mr. Nadda said in a written response in the Upper House.

