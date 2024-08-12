GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspected Chandipura virus case in Indore; samples sent to Pune for tests

Updated - August 12, 2024 09:58 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau
A health worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus, named after a small town in the western state of Maharashtra where it was first discovered, in Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2024.

A health worker fumigates a slum area to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus, named after a small town in the western state of Maharashtra where it was first discovered, in Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Health department officials in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have sent samples taken from a 20-year-old man, who showed symptoms of Chandipura virus infection to Pune for testing. 

Indore district’s chief medical and health officer, Dr. B. S. Saitya, said that the man, a resident of the State’s Khargone district, was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and showed symptoms of the virus. 

Viral encephalitis death toll touches 73 in Gujarat

“The private hospital sent his samples to us for testing, which we have forwarded to Pune,” he told The Hindu. He added that the man’s symptoms included flu, cold, and a cough. 

Dr. Saitya, however, said that the man’s condition is currently stable, and he has been isolated from other patients.

Mr. Saitya said reports from Pune usually take 10–15 days.

The vector-borne virus, a member of the rabies virus family that causes severe encephalitis, inflammation, and swelling in the brain, is mainly transmitted by sand flies, mosquitoes, and ticks.

Chandipura virus | Centre says 53 cases, 19 deaths reported in the country so far

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on August 6 that 53 confirmed cases of the virus had been reported in the country until July 31, including 51 from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

Gujarat has also reported 19 deaths due to the Chandipura virus, Mr. Nadda said in a written response in the Upper House.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Indore / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.