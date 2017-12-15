Surgeons battle for 16 hours to save a child

Surgeons from Andhra Hospitals succesfully conducted a rare complex heart disease on a 10-day-old girl baby after spending 16 hours, according to P.V. Rama Rao, Chief of Children’s Services, here on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons he said the baby, born to a couple from Ponnuru in Guntur District, Bala Bharati and Ganapathi, was diagnosed as having a rare heart disease called transposition of great arteries, in which the blood vessels coming from heart are placed on the opposite site.

The children cardiac team from Andhra Hospitals and Healing Little Hearts from United Kingdom performed the complicated surgery after taking the consent of the parents.

“Now the girl child is shifted to a paediatric cardiac ICU. She was on ventilator for six days. The baby is feeding well and gaining weight. It is ready for discharge,” he pointed out.

BCCI Senior Selection Committee Chairman M.S.K. Prasad, who has promised to take care of the child post-surgery, said that Andhra Cricket Association will support children with heart diseases and would take up campaign for early diagnosis.

“ACA, as corporate social responsibility, will use the One Day International match between India and Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam on December 17 to promote the cause”.

He said the message would be beamed on the giant screen in the stadium and also banners and flexis will highlight the cause.

He congratulated Andhra Hospitals children cardiac team, Children Intensive Care Team and Healing Little Hearts from United Kingdom for successfully competing 215 free heart surgeries.

Cardiac surgeons Vikram, Dilip, Srimannarayana and Ramesh were present along with the parents of the child.