Sunday quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. On January 17, 1929, this cartoon character created by E.C. Segar made his first appearance in the Thimble Theatre comic strip. The protagonist has a characteristic ball-shaped biceps with which he dispatches the bad guys. In real life when a tendon in your biceps muscle tears, the muscle can bunch up and form a large, painful ball on your upper arm. This bulge is referred to by the name of the cartoon character. Who is this popular character who gets his strength from eating a leafy vegetable?
1. Patients who have this syndrome suffer from mouth and lip inflammation and muscle spasms. Their hair turns orange and they suffer mental breakdowns. All this happens due to exposure to mercury. The syndrome is named after a particular profession because the makers of a certain article of clothing used mercury to treat leather. The name comes from a literary character in a children’s novel by Lewis Carroll. Which character gives his name to this syndrome?
1. This is a psychodynamic complex that often begins as youthful rebellion but evolves into ‘frequent job changes and absenteeism as an adult.’ The syndrome is named after the titular character in a novel that is a direct sequel to The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Who is this chatacter who has been brought up by his father, the town drunk, and has a difficult time fitting into society?
1. This complex describes a uniquely feminine condition in which women subconsciously fear independence. This complex leads to ineffectual behaviour on the job and anxiety about success. It is named after a certain character whose desire is for a prince to whisk her away and end her problems along the way. Who is this character who we also know for having a strict curfew?
1. This syndrome describes the inability to believe that one is of an older, more mature age; such people do not know how to, or do not want to, stop being children. This is named after a character who refuses to grow up in a novel by Scottish playwright J.M. Barrie. Who is this character who has many adventures as the leader of the Lost Boys?
1. Patients with this syndrome suffer from a rare combination of trichotillomania (the compulsion to pull out one’s hair) and trichophagia (the compulsion to eat one’s hair). The syndrome is named after a character who is known for letting her hair down. Who is this character whose hair got her tangled in many adventures?
1. This syndrome is used to describe children with weak mental or physical traits, because they have suffered tremendous emotional stress as a result of parental neglect and abuse. It has been used to refer to children who grew up without the influence of human contact, such as those raised by wild animals. The syndrome is named after a character with whom we all should be familiar, thanks to a TV series and a Disney movie. Who is this character?
1. This syndrome describes people who, despite the lack of any defects, are overly critical of their own physical appearance. They have difficulty dealing with ageing, so they try to cling to their youth by depending heavily on cosmetics. The syndrome is named after a novel by Oscar Wilde about a painting that ages and records every sin as its subject never ages. Who is this character?
1. People with this neurological condition suffer from visual image distortions. They perceive parts of their body or any other objects around them as having been altered in size. This is named after a fictional character who finds herself shrinking after drinking a strange liquid, and goes on to enter a strange world. Who is this character?
1. This disorder, which has been exclusively studied in teenage boys. is thought to happen due to a disturbance in the hypothalamus. Those suffering from this sleep for extremely long periods of time, sometimes almost a few months straight. Known as RVW syndrome for short, it is named after a fictional character, created by American author Washington Irving in 1819, who awakens after a 20-year-sleep and misses the American Revolution. What is the full form of RVW?