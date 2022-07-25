  • The paper, “Investigating trends in those who experience menstrual bleeding changes after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination”, investigates instances of of excessive or unexpected menstrual bleeding after the COVID-19 innoculation.
  • The paper states that dismissal by medical experts to investigate such instances fuelled the anti-vaccine lobby as they began conflating the possibility of short-term menstrual changes with long-term harms to fertility.
  • Earlier studies have proved that the typhoid vaccine, Hepatitis B vaccine, and HPV vaccine were also associated with menstrual irregularities.