Stroke could lead to nearly 10 million deaths annually by 2050, warns report

October 10, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Stroke, a highly preventable and treatable condition, could lead to nearly 10 million deaths annually by 2050, primarily affecting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), warns a report published in the Lancet Neurology journal on October 9.

The projection comes from the collaborative effort of the World Stroke Organization and the Lancet Neurology Commission under which four studies have been published. The report underscores that stroke deaths are expected to surge from 6.6 million in 2020 to a daunting 9.7 million by 2050. By 2050, it is estimated that the contribution of stroke deaths in LMICs will see an increase from 86% to 91%.

The report has emphasised the critical role of evidence-based, pragmatic solutions in combating this looming crisis and notes that implementing and rigorously monitoring the commission’s recommendations, which are firmly grounded in evidence, could lead to a significant reduction in the global stroke burden, effectively countering this ominous projection.

Country-specific models

Speaking about India, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), stressed the importance of implementing evidence-based stroke care to mitigate disability and prevent new strokes. He said the council was actively engaged in crafting country-specific ambulatory care models at the primary care level to combat non-communicable diseases.

Meanwhile, the commission authors have presented their findings into 12 evidence-based recommendations, addressing stroke surveillance, prevention, acute care, and rehabilitation. The recommendations include — establishing cost-effective surveillance systems for precise epidemiological stroke data to guide prevention and treatment, elevating public awareness and fostering healthier lifestyles through the widespread utilisation of mobile and digital technologies, including training and awareness and prioritising meticulous planning of acute stroke care services, capacity building, training, provisioning of appropriate equipment, treatment, affordable medicines, and allocating adequate resources.

