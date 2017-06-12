Sprain train

An ankle sprain or a foot problem tends to get even the most upbeat person down, simply because of the frustration at not being able to move freely. Once your doctor has taken care of the injury and advised you on medication, ask her whether you can do these upper-body asanas. Yoga has a way of liberating the mind, even when you can’t be as active as you’re used to. You can do these in isolation or a sequence. Twice a day is even better.

Seated Tadasana (palm tree)

This pose helps you relax and release tension from the mind, and consequently, the body. It will also help you recoup in a particularly stressful work situation.

Simply sit on a chair, with knees and feet together and touching the floor. Make sure the spine is straight and the shoulders relaxed. Soften the facial muscles and place palms on the thighs. Breathe deeply, staying in this position for 10 to 20 breathes.

Seated Swaying Tadasana

This pose releases tension from the sides of the torso and the shoulders.

Come into tadasana, then inhale; raise the arms up joining the palms together. Make sure that the upper forearm touches the ear. This way, the neck automatically goes into a neutral position. Exhale; bend the torso to one side, stretching, feeling a complete stretch on the other. Make sure you ground the hips on the seat of the chair and keep the inner thighs contracted. Hold the pose for 5 deep breaths. Inhale; lift the torso back to the centre and repeat on the other side. Repeat twice more.

Seated Bhujangasana (cobra)

This poses helps stretch the chest, strengthen the shoulders, increase flexibility of the spine. It is very beneficial for those with asthma. It also stimulates the abdominal organs as it firms the belly.

Come into tadasana; place the palms behind to hold the back of the chair. Inhale; lengthen the spine, grounding the hips on the seat of the chair and holding on to the back rest. Exhale and open the chest, feeling the ribs pull apart and the heart open forward, contracting the abdominal muscles. Take the shoulders back and dropped away from the ears. Do not crunch the neck. Stay in this pose for 30 seconds breathing deeply. Inhale; lift the neck and the chest up. Repeat twice more.

Seated Padasana (forward bend)

This pose stretches the muscles around the spine and in the shoulders. It calms the mind and induces relaxation.

Come into tadasana, then inhale; raise your arms up with palms parallel. Exhale; bend forward from the torso to touch the palms (or fingertips) to the floor. Rest the chest on the thighs. Hold this position for 30 seconds, breathing deeply. Inhale; lift the arms up and as you exhale, release the pose. Repeat twice more.

Seema Sondhi discovered yoga when she suffered three lumbar slipped discs and was advised complete bed rest. Over the last 18 years, she has trained and been certified from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre and Matthew Sweeney. She has also written six books on the subject