Stealing behaviour influenced by emotional instability: NIMHANS study

A case report by a team of researchers from NIMHANS has revealed that stealing behaviour is influenced by emotional instability, underlying personality vulnerabilities, a negative self-concept and coping mechanism. The study titled “Psychopathology Underlying Stealing Behaviour” was published in the Malaysian Journal of Psychiatry in July.

Stealing behaviour - that is repeated - has been observed in individuals who do not meet the description of kleptomania, an impulse control disorder that results in an irresistible urge to steal. “Those with specific psychological conditions may be more prone to resort to stealing as a coping mechanism for their emotions,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Professor in the Department of Clinical Psychology, who also heads SHUT Clinic at NIMHANS, and corresponding author of the study.

Aimed at exploring the psychopathology that underlies stealing activity, the study has presented the case of a young adult female patient from a nuclear family. “She had a history of parental neglect, poor coping mechanisms, emotional dysregulation and impulsive behaviour, in addition to frequent stealing,” said Dr. Sharma.

Early adolescence

“The first time the girl stole something was during her early adolescence. The patient reported feeling extremely guilty after the act and felt she was a bad person. There have been a few other incidents where she stole trivial things, such as clothes, Maggi, chips, and chocolates. She reported having no awareness of what was going through her mind and felt her body was moving on its own,” the doctor said.

“The case report has demonstrated the role of stealing in coping with chronic parental criticism and neglect. The patient had a negative self-concept and emotional instability, which was further exacerbated by her poor coping. Furthermore, the acts are followed by feelings of guilt and shame, and are not motivated by thrill-seeking tendencies,” he said, explaining the case.

Emotional instability

“A psychological assessment revealed that her stealing behaviour was influenced by emotional instability, underlying personality vulnerabilities, and a negative self-concept and coping mechanism. The case report has provided evidence to help recognise individuals who steal may also have co-occurring psychological issues. Working with individuals who steal would necessitate screening and offering psychological support to this population,” he said.

Pointing out that a wide range of factors can lead to stealing activity, including lack of resources, peer pressure, a desire for the product, impulse control, and behavioural modelling, Dr Sharma said stealing activities have also been linked to other psychopathologies, including drug abuse, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and obsessive–compulsive disorders.

Stating that not all acts of repeated stealing fall under the category of kleptomania, Dr Sharma said some people who steal or shoplift repeatedly feel guilty or regretful rather than satisfied with their actions.

“Stealing is not so much a want to be gratified as it is a coping strategy. The present case report examined the possible factors underlying stealing behaviour to understand the case motives. It offers evidence for understanding and helping people who engage in stealing behaviour, yet have co-occurring psychological problems,” he added.