STD clinics should be friendly to gender diverse patients: Health Ministry SOP states

The standard operating procedure released by the Health Ministry also directs the clinics to offer awareness and screening facilities for HIV diagnosis

Published - October 05, 2024 06:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Previously, a white paper released by the Health Ministry indicated that there is a need to re-evaluate documents defining the “Indian standard of care”. File.

Previously, a white paper released by the Health Ministry indicated that there is a need to re-evaluate documents defining the “Indian standard of care”. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

All sexually transmitted disease (STD) clinics that offer testing, treatment, and prevention services for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) should be friendly to gender diverse patients with HIV screening being discussed and offered to all. Additionally, all gender affirmation surgeries require considered multi-disciplinary input over a minimum period of one year, the latest standard operating procedure for medical treatment of transgender persons released recently by the Health Ministry states.

Gender Affirmation Surgery has an important role in the treatment of gender incongruence and various surgical options are available to transgender individuals.

In the current SOP the Health Ministry has defined the role of mental health professionals (psychiatrists and/or clinical psychologist as per availability). It notes that the primary role of the mental health professionals would include assessment for gender incongruence, as per the current diagnostic system followed by World Health Organization (WHO), and certification for the same. Before endocrinology treatment, a certificate from one psychiatrist is required. Before Gender Affirmation Surgery, two certificates are required – from a psychiatrist and from a clinical psychologist/psychiatrist.

“Apart from that, the mental health professional would also assess for distress and co-morbid mental and/or substance use disorders and provide management of the same. They would also provide support or therapy, if needed, to cope with issues related to gender incongruence, including participation in integrated cross-disciplinary care and intersectoral collaboration [as required] for clients and caregivers [if appropriate]. The support would be provided pre-hormonal therapy/gender assignment surgery, during the period as well as post-surgery, if need be,’’ it said.

It further added that before initiating hormonal therapy, subjects would be explained regarding the adverse effects of hormones. They would be screened for obesity, hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia and treated accordingly.

Previously, a white paper released by the Health Ministry indicated that there is a need to re-evaluate documents defining the “Indian standard of care”.

It noted that in relation to gender affirmation, there is a requirement for a detailed and well-defined program which looks at the complete spectrum of gender affirmation.

“Easy access to proper medical supervision before and during the gender-affirmative hormone therapy is needed. There is a need to ensure proper information and awareness programs that focus on where an individual should go to access services for gender affirmation,’’ it said.

October 05, 2024

disease / viral diseases / health / transgender / LGBT

