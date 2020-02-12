All about the Coronavirus

States told to be on alert for coronavirus

A woman with a child walks past a notice board outside the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients outside Government Medical College in Ernakulam on February 5, 2020.

A woman with a child walks past a notice board outside the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients outside Government Medical College in Ernakulam on February 5, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Community level awareness activities need to be enhanced, says Secretary

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry to review the preparedness for prevention and management of novel coronavirus.

Ms. Sudan said the situation is under control and the States and the Union Territories should remain on alert continuously. “The community-level awareness activities regarding the updated advisories, guidelines, protocols etc., need to be enhanced by the States,” she said.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

A Ministry release said screening of passengers is on in all 21 airports, 12 major seaports and at border crossings. In all, 2,148 flights and 2,32,613 passengers have been screened.

