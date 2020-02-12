States told to be on alert for coronavirus

Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry to review the preparedness for prevention and management of novel coronavirus.

Ms. Sudan said the situation is under control and the States and the Union Territories should remain on alert continuously. “The community-level awareness activities regarding the updated advisories, guidelines, protocols etc., need to be enhanced by the States,” she said.

A Ministry release said screening of passengers is on in all 21 airports, 12 major seaports and at border crossings. In all, 2,148 flights and 2,32,613 passengers have been screened.