Health

Coronavirus | Southern States continue to grapple with COVID-19 infections

Tough times: Officials checking the temperature of a student appearing for the Plus Two examinations in Ernakulam on Saturday.  

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Telangana continue to increase at an alarming rate. On Friday, 7,432 people tested positive and 33 patients died. On Thursday, the number of cases stood at 6,206, and 29 patients had died. While 1,03,770 samples were tested, results from 5,136 were awaited. Barring six districts, the remaining 33 districts reported coronavirus cases in triple digits.

Andhra Pradesh reported 37 more deaths and 11,698 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative tally jumped to 10,20,926 and the toll reached 7,616. Four districts reported more than 1,000 new cases. They are Srikakulam (1,641), Guntur (1,581), Chittoor (1,306) and Anantapur (1,066).

Kerala added 26,685 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Saturday when the results of 1,31,155 samples tested over the past 24 hours came in. The test positivity rate showed a slight dip, dropping from 21.78% to 20.35%. This seems to have brought relief in a small measure to a State which saw seven new records in daily case numbers in the past seven days.

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID-19, with the highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections, while 208 deaths took the total fatalities to 14,283, the Health Department said.

The highest single-day infections were on Friday, with 26,962 fresh cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

The Hindu Explains | Is the supply chain in place to provide COVID-19 vaccine for all adults?

The Hindu Explains | Can people test positive for COVID-19 even after inoculation?

Coronavirus | Covaxin to cost ₹600 per dose for States

Coronavirus | India may have 8 to 10 lakh cases a day in mid-May, says Michigan University epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee

Coronavirus | Centre contradicts Serum Institute of India on Covishield pricing, to purchase at ₹150 per dose

IISc teams develop oxygen concentrators, ventilators

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate falls sharply in mid-April in India

116 districts in India reported zero malaria cases in 2020: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What went wrong with India's vaccine diplomacy?

Potential new malaria vaccine shows promise in Burkina Faso trial

Zydus Cadila’s antiviral drug gets emergency use nod

Coronavirus | Covishield protects against double mutant: study

Data | Kancheepuram’s COVID-19 case rate 10 times that of Porbandar, but vaccination rate 14 times lower

Wellbeing quiz: Dangers lurking within the four walls

Coronavirus | ICMR clears decks for more dry swab tests

India's second wave started later than other countries. Here's why | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Coronavirus | Efforts being ramped up for massive production of vaccines: Department of Biotechnology Secretary

Coronavirus | IIT Kharagpur launches COVIRAP diagnostic technology

Coronavirus | Updated data from Covaxin phase 3 trial shows 78% efficacy

Coronavirus | New virus lineage found in West Bengal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2021 3:48:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/southern-states-continue-to-grapple-with-covid-19-infections/article34405044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY