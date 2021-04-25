Coronavirus | Southern States continue to grapple with COVID-19 infections

In Kerala, 7 new records in daily case numbers in 7 days

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Telangana continue to increase at an alarming rate. On Friday, 7,432 people tested positive and 33 patients died. On Thursday, the number of cases stood at 6,206, and 29 patients had died. While 1,03,770 samples were tested, results from 5,136 were awaited. Barring six districts, the remaining 33 districts reported coronavirus cases in triple digits.

Andhra Pradesh reported 37 more deaths and 11,698 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative tally jumped to 10,20,926 and the toll reached 7,616. Four districts reported more than 1,000 new cases. They are Srikakulam (1,641), Guntur (1,581), Chittoor (1,306) and Anantapur (1,066).

Kerala added 26,685 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Saturday when the results of 1,31,155 samples tested over the past 24 hours came in. The test positivity rate showed a slight dip, dropping from 21.78% to 20.35%. This seems to have brought relief in a small measure to a State which saw seven new records in daily case numbers in the past seven days.

Karnataka on Saturday crossed the 13 lakh infection mark since the outbreak of COVID-19, with the highest single-day spike of 29,438 infections, while 208 deaths took the total fatalities to 14,283, the Health Department said.

The highest single-day infections were on Friday, with 26,962 fresh cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)