Southeast Asia reports a 69% reduction in COVID cases in 28 days: WHO update

Southeast Asia region reported over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases from June 5 to July 2, a 69% decrease as compared to the previous 28-day period, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its latest epidemiological update. It added that of the 10 countries in the region for which data is available, the highest number of new cases was reported from Thailand followed by Bangladesh.

The number of deaths in the 28-day period too decreased by 55% with the highest numbers of deaths reported from Thailand, Indonesia, and India. WHO noted that it is currently tracking two variants of interest (VOIs) - XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16 - and has six variants under monitoring (VUMs) - BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBB.1.9.1, XBB.1.9.2 and XBB.2.3, along with their descendent lineages. It added that as of July 2, over 767 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 6.9 million deaths have been reported globally.

Additionally, during this period, at a global level there has been a 46% and 59% decrease in hospitalisations and ICU admissions respectively, compared to the previous 28 days (May 1 to 28).

WHO said this data also likely includes both hospitalisations with incidental cases (when patients test positive for COVID after being hospitalised for other reasons) and those due to COVID-19 disease. The European region had the highest proportion of countries reporting data on new hospitalisations (20 countries), followed by the Southeast Asia region (two countries), the Eastern Mediterranean region (four countries), the Region of the Americas (eight countries) etc.

The WHO also noted that with the declining trends of testing and sequencing globally, low and unrepresentative levels of SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance continue to pose challenges in adequately assessing the SARS-CoV-2 variant landscape.

Meanwhile, India on Friday logged 45 new coronavirus infections, while active cases increased slightly to 1,455 from 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data (till 8 a.m.). The death toll increased to 5,31,912 with one death each reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The COVID-19 case tally stood at 4.49 crore and the national COVID-19 recovery rate at 98.81%. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,44,61,127 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

