ADVERTISEMENT

Soumya Swaminathan appointed Principal Advisor for National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme

Updated - July 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Prof. Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation

The Hindu Bureau

Soumya Swaminathan will support the Union Health Ministry, State officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prof. Soumya Swaminathan has been appointed as the Principle Advisor at the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme on a pro bono basis.

As the Principal Advisor for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, Prof. Swaminathan will provide technical advice on the overall strategy to achieve program goals, suggest policy directions and necessary course corrections for optimal outcomes, and advise on research strategy. She will also assist in the formation of expert groups with top talent globally. Additionally, she will support the Union Health Ministry, State officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the programme.

Prof. Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization and has also served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) previously.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US