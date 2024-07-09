Soumya Swaminathan appointed Principal Advisor for National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme

Prof. (Dr.) Soumya Swaminathan has been appointed as the Principle Advisor at the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme on a pro bono basis.

As the Principal Advisor for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, Prof. (Dr.) Soumya Swaminathan will provide technical advice on the overall strategy to achieve program goals, suggest policy directions and necessary course corrections for optimal outcomes, and advise on research strategy. She will also assist in the formation of expert groups with top talent globally. Additionally, she will support the Union Health Ministry, State officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the programme.

Prof. Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization and has also served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) previously.