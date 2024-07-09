GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Soumya Swaminathan appointed Principal Advisor for National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme

Prof. Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization

Published - July 09, 2024 07:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan will support the Union Health Ministry, State officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. File

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan will support the Union Health Ministry, State officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Prof. (Dr.) Soumya Swaminathan has been appointed as the Principle Advisor at the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme on a pro bono basis.

As the Principal Advisor for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, Prof. (Dr.) Soumya Swaminathan will provide technical advice on the overall strategy to achieve program goals, suggest policy directions and necessary course corrections for optimal outcomes, and advise on research strategy. She will also assist in the formation of expert groups with top talent globally. Additionally, she will support the Union Health Ministry, State officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the programme.

Prof. Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization and has also served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) previously.

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.