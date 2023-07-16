Sleep apnoea specialists push for insurance coverage and public awareness

July 16, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated July 17, 2023 02:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 9th annual conference of the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnoea (IASSA) concluded on Sunday at AIG Hospitals, where sleep apnoea specialists gathered to advocate for insurance coverage and increased public awareness. The event united 400 specialists, including ENT surgeons, pulmonologists, and dentists from all corners of the country.

During the conference, Dr. Sinivas Kishore Sistla, Director of the Department of ENT, Head, and Neck Surgery at AIG Hospitals, highlighted the prevalence of sleep apnoea and its impact on individuals. He emphasised that many people experience fatigue and exhaustion upon waking up, which could be an indication of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA). OSA is a severe sleep disorder that disrupts breathing during sleep. Common symptoms of OSA include persistent snoring, gasping for air, and excessive daytime sleepiness. Dr. Sistla emphasised the significance of early detection and proper treatment, as they can restore an individual’s quality of sleep and overall health.

In a fireside chat moderated by Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, an alarming statistic was revealed—over 50 million people in India are currently suffering from sleep apnoea, with an even larger number remaining undiagnosed. The specialists stressed the urgent need to establish more sleep labs across the country for accurate diagnosis. Currently, there are less than 600 sleep labs available, making it crucial to open additional facilities to cater to the growing demand.