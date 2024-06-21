Sickle cell patients need better access to modern medication

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) remains a formidable challenge in the landscape of global health, particularly in places like India, where its burden is significant, particularly among tribal populations.

What is SCD? Sickle cell disease, a chronic condition, encompasses a group of inherited disorders affecting haemoglobin, the protein responsible for oxygen transport in the body. Typically, red blood cells possess a disc-like shape and are flexible, facilitating smooth movement through blood vessels. However, in SCD, a genetic mutation causes these red blood cells to adopt a crescent or “sickle” shape. These sickle-shaped RBCs lead to disruption of blood flow in small vessels and result in numerous complications. As a haematologist deeply entrenched in the battle against SCD, I’ve witnessed both the strides made in treatment and the persistent hurdles hindering comprehensive care.

Understanding the Burden

SCD affects 20 million people worldwide. India grapples with a formidable challenge posed by SCD, with millions affected. The high prevalence of this genetic disorder underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions and robust healthcare infrastructure to mitigate its impact. According to an article by Forbes, India has the second-highest global prevalence of the disease, with 1 in 86 births positive for SCD. Newborn screening programs aimed at early detection of SCD have been instituted in many parts of the world. This has led to the early institution of essential preventive care elements such as, key immunisations, penicillin prophylaxis, and consistent health screening for common complications, resulting in improved survival rates in paediatrics. It underscores the importance of universal newborn screening and early diagnosis.

Patients with SCD suffer a broad spectrum of complications that contributes to their increased morbidity and mortality. From end-organ damage and increased infection susceptibility, to stroke and pulmonary complications, the challenges presented by SCD are diverse. Since it was first described in 1910 as associated with “peculiar elongated and sickle shaped red corpuscles” to discovery of the molecular basis by Linus Pauling in the late 1940s, much was known about the pathophysiology of the disease. However, this did not translate to available treatments. The geographic and socioeconomic disparities exacerbate the challenges faced by individuals living with SCD, necessitating tailored approaches to ensure equitable access to care.

Treatment and access

Recently though, the landscape of SCD treatment has witnessed remarkable advancements. After multiple decades where Hydroxyurea was the only disease modifying therapy for SCD, there are now multiple medications that are approved and available. After years of symptom management as the treatment strategy, we now can talk about a choice of disease-modifying therapies and disease control. Spearheaded by breakthroughs in gene therapy., we can now discuss transformative, curative therapies.

However, despite the strides made in treatment modalities, accessibility remains a formidable barrier impeding optimal care for individuals with SCD. Universal access to proven medications like hydroxyurea is crucial, emphasising the need for scalable solutions to ensure widespread availability. Collaborative efforts between healthcare stakeholders, government agencies, and pharmaceutical entities are imperative to streamline the distribution channels and bridge existing gaps in accessibility.

Advocating for Collaboration

Collaboration lies at the heart of advancing SCD research and treatment paradigms. The potential for global collaboration, particularly given India’s vast patient pool and burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, holds immense promise. Collaborative initiatives focused on screening programs, drug accessibility, and gene therapy research can catalyse progress and foster innovation in SCD management.

Empowering tribal communities holds the key to addressing the endemicity of SCD in India. Community engagement, culturally sensitive interventions, and capacity-building initiatives are essential to effect meaningful change. By leveraging indigenous knowledge systems, fostering partnerships with community leaders, and prioritising grassroots healthcare infrastructure, we can engender sustainable solutions tailored to the unique needs of tribal populations.

I recall a community-driven initiative aimed at raising awareness about SCD among tribal communities in rural India. Through interactive workshops, educational campaigns, and storytelling sessions, the initiative succeeded in dispelling myths surrounding SCD and promoting early screening and intervention. This grassroots approach exemplifies the transformative potential of community empowerment in combating SCD and fostering health equity. Charting the Path Forward Research remains a cornerstone of progress in combating SCD, with ongoing efforts focused on elucidating the disease’s pathophysiology and exploring novel therapeutic modalities.

Research and collaboration

Sustained investment in translational research and clinical trials is needed to realise the promise of gene therapy and other emerging treatments. Additionally, initiatives aimed at understanding genetic modifiers and environmental factors influencing SCD manifestation hold immense potential in refining treatment strategies and improving patient outcomes. The advent of precision medicine and digital health technologies presents unprecedented opportunities in SCD management. Telemedicine, wearable devices, and remote monitoring solutions can enhance patient care, particularly in underserved regions. Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning hold promise in predicting disease complications, optimising treatment regimens, and personalising therapeutic approaches based on individual patient profiles.

Global collaboration is essential in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by SCD. Forging partnerships with international organisations, academic institutions, and philanthropic foundations can accelerate progress in SCD research and advocacy. Collaborative initiatives aimed at harmonising treatment guidelines, and sharing best practices can amplify the impact of individual efforts and drive meaningful change on a global scale. Policy advocacy plays a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare landscape and addressing systemic barriers to SCD care. Policy reforms aimed at prioritising SCD screening, prevention programs improving access to essential medications, and strengthening of healthcare infrastructure, are needed. Engaging policymakers and advocating for legislative changes can catalyse transformative reforms that prioritise the needs of individuals living with SCD and ensure equitable access to quality care.

The Indian government initiated the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in 2023, aiming to eradicate SCD by 2047. This initiative entails enhancing awareness, conducting universal screening of approximately seven crore individuals aged 0-40 in affected tribal regions, and providing counselling through collaborative endeavours between central ministries and State governments. Everything considered, the journey towards combating SCD in India is multifaceted, requiring a holistic approach that encompasses early diagnosis, scientific innovation, healthcare infrastructure strengthening, and community empowerment.

From the first patient with SCD who I encountered 3 decades ago when I could only offer symptomatic treatment to now when the toolkit for disease modifying medications is increasing and cure seems within reach for this chronic and debilitating disease, we have come a long way. By harnessing the collective expertise and resources at our disposal, we can usher in a future defined by health equity and hope. As we chart the path forward, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing SCD research, enhancing patient care, and fostering collaborations that transcend boundaries and transform lives.

