Should you buy a massage gun?

Happening:

A video of a massage gun was recently circulated on WhatsApp, showing a man’s skin rippling under the device. He looked relaxed as the massage gun worked on him. This rippling effect of the gun is caused by vibrations from the device.

If you look the product up on Amazon, it claims to decrease soreness post workout. It relies on percussive or vibration therapy for its functioning. “Exercises can build up the lactic acid in the muscles that can cause pain. A massage gun helps to decrease the concentration of this acid and increases blood flow. It relaxes muscles after a workout or any other physical activity. I have been recommending it to my patients for the past one year,” says Vimal Sharma, Head and Senior Sports Physiotherapist, A+ Orthopaedic and Sports Med Centre, New Delhi.

The portable handheld device does not require assistance to use. It has a ball head that creates the vibrations. While other popular massage products like foam rollers require manual exertion, this is electrical. “This device can reach difficult spots and can also be used to focus on a particular muscle. A typical massage gun can produce around 3,000 percussions per minute. It can also be used to warm up and prepare the muscles prior to a workout,” Sharma says, adding that this doesn’t mean a conventional warm-up isn’t required.

While there are not many studies available on the effect of massage guns, a research paper called ‘Vibration Therapy in Management of Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS)’, published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research says that vibrations may lead to “an increased proprioceptive/neuro-muscular function, increased muscle power/strength... potential hormonal responses leading to pain reduction, mood improvement, potentially improving lymphatic drainage.”

Massage guns are simple to use. Once the device is switched on, its head begins to vibrate. Then simply move it along the muscles to loosen or warm them up. When there is an area that feels tight, linger on that area for a while. “Do not hold it on a particular spot for more than two minutes and the whole body massage should not take more than 15 minutes,” says Sharma. Using it more than twice a day is also not recommended as it can develop micro tears in the muscles.

“Keep it away from major arteries and veins. Avoid bones as it can be uncomfortable. Always listen to your body and if you feel that something is not right, stop using it immediately,” he says.

In this column, we decode health trends and decide if it’s all just ‘hype’ or actually ‘happening’