Should universal screening tests be mandated to detect early heart disease?

April 19, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

A spurt of reports of sudden deaths has led to a lot of apprehension among the public. The water has been further muddied by suggestions of CT scans as a screening test in all including those fit, active, and otherwise healthy.

There is no doubt that regular health check-ups or screening tests are an important strategy to prevent heart ailments. The key questions are who should be screened, using what test and how often. We discuss the principles involved and the choice of appropriate tests in such decisions.

Screening the heart

Sudden deaths (dying within 24 hours of symptoms) are typically caused by heart attacks, heart rhythm abnormalities or strokes. Ischemia or the reduction in blood flow to the heart occurs when the artery supplying it is blocked due to fat deposit. This could be sudden as in a heart attack, where a blood clot forms over a mild blockage or, as is more common, a slow insidious build up leading to pain in the chest with physical activity. The former is a life-threatening condition needing immediate attention, while the latter is a more benign condition that can be managed with medicines and sometimes stents or surgery.

The main purpose of any test for screening or early detection is to pick up people with probable disease and confirm it with another test. Screening tests are usually cheap and easy to operate on a large-scale while confirmatory tests are resource intensive. All screening tests, and for that matter any test, are recommended based on a risk-benefit analysis. All tests carry risks and doing them, especially in healthy individuals in large numbers (prerequisite for a screening test), needs to be carefully looked at.

A point to be noted is that all tests, to a varying degree, misclassify persons with disease as non-diseased. These misclassifications have implications. For a screening test, we usually err on the side of higher sensitivity ( wherein we accept errors that label a person without disease as diseased but not the other way). This is because labeling a person with a disease as healthy gives that person a false sense of security and has legal implications as well. Also, screening tests are not one-time tests and would need repetition at a frequency which is dependent on the speed of development of the disease.

The common tests available to us for diagnosis of heart ailments are electrocardiograms (ECGs), echocardiography, exercise or stress tests and angiography.

ECG, a very useful test to diagnose acute heart attacks, has a limited role in detecting a future heart attack. Echocardiography tells us about the pumping capacity of the heart muscles and functioning of the heart valves but does not tell us about vessel blockages. The exercise tests (commonly known as TMT), where an ECG, echocardiography or radionuclide test is done after exercise and putting the heart under “stress”, can suggest presence of heart blockages. The different stress tests have varying accuracy with that of echocardiography and radionuclide tests being higher than that of an exercise ECG. Next are imaging studies where we directly visualise the arteries of the heart for blockages. Initially only possible by inserting tubes into the body, current CT scanning technology allows them to be done non-invasively with acceptable accuracy.

Which is appropriate?

The choice of a screening test for large-scale use is based on an assessment of risks, benefits, cost, and pragmatic parameters. The risks include risk of procedure as well as false labeling. For example, stress ECG when done as a screening test in young asymptomatic patients gives many false positives. This leads to unnecessary anxiety and more unwarranted tests to confirm or reject its findings. This does not mean that these tests are useless, only that they are not appropriate for mass-screening of heart blockages. The stress echocardiography/radionuclide test and CT angiography have acceptable accuracy and can detect blockages and thus, individuals at higher risk for future cardiac events. But the proof of the pudding is in eating it, as they say.

A large Danish study published last year showed that a population well treated for risk factors for heart disease derived no benefit from additional tests including CT scans. An earlier large-scale study done in individuals with diabetes and at high risk for heart ailments as well as silent blockages, predisposing them to sudden catastrophic outcomes, also did not reveal any benefit of doing a screening CT angiography in all. Both studies clearly revealed that treating traditional risks for heart disease is sufficient.

The practical side

In the Indian context, about 25-30% (350-400 million people) of Indians are above 40 years. These imaging tests are not available in most district hospitals in India and even in some medical colleges. Moreover, these tests cost around ₹6,000 to ₹15,000 in the public or private sector. Therefore, before we consider going in for such a program we need to ask ourselves how these tests will be made available to the bulk of the population; whether our health system is ready to cater to those who test positive on these tests; whether we are ready to deal with the small but definite risks including radiation exposure of these tests when millions of healthy people are subjected to it and whether governments should invest in the programme.

Taking this into consideration, we see that neither the evidence nor practical considerations support the recommendation of performing CT scans in healthy adults to prevent sudden cardiac deaths. Large-scale CT angiography particularly leads to what in cardiology parlance is called “occulo-stenotic” reflex that is, unnecessary stents and surgeries for individuals who could have been managed as well with medicines alone.

The road ahead

However, this does not mean that we do not take advantage of excellent modern medical tools. What we need to do is to improve the risk or cost-benefit ratio. This can be done by using these tests in a smaller set of people who have a higher risk of having an ischemic heart disease. High-risk can be determined by screening for known risk factors such as tobacco use, obesity, hypertension, diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and family history of early heart disease. These tests are cheap, part of standard executive checkups and available at district hospitals. Reducing the cost of testing with CT angiography (less people tested) and increasing efficiency (more of those tested will have disease), will result in a favourable cost-benefit ratio.

Our primary approach for preventing cardiac deaths must be to promote healthy habits among populations of all ages. Additionally, all adults can be screened for these risk factors and counseled towards a healthy lifestyle and where needed, be treated with medicines. There is no evidence that any tests done beyond these simple ones prevent heart-attacks or sudden deaths.

So, individuals who want their fears of sudden death to be allayed, follow your physician’s advice and reduce your risk. This evidence based approach is the “best” current strategy to prevent several premature deaths, without medicalisation of the society and without proving Aldous Huxley right when he said that “Medical science has made such tremendous progress that there is hardly a healthy human left”.

Dr. Anand Krishnan is Professor of Community Medicine and Dr. Ambuj Roy is Professor of Cardiology at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.