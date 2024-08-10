Shortage of medical staff, equipment at Railway hospitals observed: CAG

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India said in its report that while carrying out an audit of ‘Management of Health Services in Indian Railways,’ it observed a shortage of medical and paramedical staff in test-checked hospitals of the Zonal Railways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was also shortage in availability of machines/medical equipment with reference to IPHS (Indian Public Health Standards) norms. Even the minimum requirement of machines/medical equipment as per clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act 2010 was not being met,” the CAG said in its recent report.

According to the CAG, the Indian Railways (IR) provides medical and health services to about 1 crore railway beneficiaries through 129 hospitals and 586 Health Units and the review, ‘Management of Health Services in Indian Railways’ covered the issues to assess the adequacy and quality of health services provided by it during the period 2017-18 to 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audit, according to CAG, examined the implementation of various policies and guidelines framed by the IR in relation to resources and their utilisation, availability of required infrastructure, management of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, procurement of medicines/equipment etc.

“Audit observed that the share of expenditure on healthcare services to total expenditure of IR had shown an increasing trend but there was a sharp drop in 2021-22. There were several instances of patients leaving hospitals against medical advice,” the report said.

The CAG also found that the Indian Railways incurred substantial expenditure towards referral of patients to non-railway recognised hospitals and a medical audit of referral cases was not conducted in 7,38,297 (98.72 per cent) of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Medical treatment to the eligible beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana were not implemented in many Railway Hospitals. Bed Occupancy Ratio (BOR), which is an indicator of the productivity of the hospital services, was found less than the standard norms in many hospitals,” the CAG report said.

It added, “There is a scope for strengthening the monitoring and internal control mechanism to ensure conduct of medical audit, procurement of quality drugs, timely receipt of test reports and implementation of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS).”

Recommending that funds and other resources namely medical and paramedical staff, machines/equipment, etc. are made available as per the IPHS norms and Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 to provide required medical treatment, it asked the Railways to periodically review its hospitals to assess their resources and infrastructure needs.

“Gaps between the prescribed standards and existing service delivery should be reviewed and efforts may be made to address the gaps. This should be commensurate with railway employees and families dependent on railway medical facilities,” the CAG report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.