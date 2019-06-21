Health

Shop ethically on International Yoga Day 2019

Yoga pants made of organic cotton and coffee grounds, mats made from cork and natural tree rubber and accessories designed for the modern yogi

Door to door: Shakti Prasad Mishra, the only doctor for miles around in Odisha’s remote Malkangiri district, gives a young girl her medicines outside a home in the forested hills of Kusumpadar.

The good doctor of Odisha’s Malkangiri village

Deivee - Melange Yoga Pants: Side pockets, a wide, adjustable waistband and a comfort fit wrap style — these organic cotton pants are perfect for when you’re attempting Virabhadrasana (warrior pose). Milind Soman’s lifestyle brand also has activewear featuring materials like banana fibre, wild grass, recycled polyester and coconut. At ₹1,799, on deivee.com.

In most Nipah outbreaks in South Asia, the virus has displayed a “stuttering chain of transmission”, meaning that once the virus spreads from fruit bats to humans, it moves mainly to people in close contact with patients, such as family, hospital staff and caregivers. In this picture, nursing staff of Kozhikode medical college wear masks.

In pictures: Nipah’s deadly grip on Kozhikode

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction. Children with autism show difficulties in learning language, verbal and non-verbal communication, and social interaction. A special child taking part in an autism day programme at Sabarmati riverfront, Ahmedabad.

Blue for awareness: World Autism Day

It’s all about cancer prevention models catwalk during the unique theme-based ‘fashion show for cause’ of cancer prevention.

Walking the ramp on World Cancer Day

Students make a formation in the shape of the red ribbon, and support for those living with HIV, in front of the Taj Mahal during World AIDS Day, in Agra. There are approximately 34 million people currently living with HIV and nearly 30 million people have died of AIDS-related causes since the beginning of the epidemic. Photo: AP

Campaign against AIDS

