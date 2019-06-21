Shop ethically on International Yoga Day 2019

1/11

Deivee - Melange Yoga Pants: Side pockets, a wide, adjustable waistband and a comfort fit wrap style — these organic cotton pants are perfect for when you’re attempting Virabhadrasana (warrior pose). Milind Soman’s lifestyle brand also has activewear featuring materials like banana fibre, wild grass, recycled polyester and coconut. At ₹1,799, on deivee.com.

Do U Speak Green - Chakra Yoga Wrap top: Muladhara chakra capris and Sahasrara Chakra tank tops – the silhouettes may be basic but the names will certainly get you in the mood for some Pranayama. Supposedly designed for the ‘new age yogini’, the ombre dyed tees and no-fuss bottoms are made from blends of organic cotton, bamboo and modal. Affordably priced between ₹799 and ₹1,300, but with available sizes ranging from L to XL, the petite yogini might have to look elsewhere. On douspeakgreen.in.

Spiritual Warrior - Mat Bags: Yoga or pilates mat, workout clothes and a little zipped pocket for wallet and keys. Spiritual Warrior mat bags can fit in quite a bit and come in unusual prints. The Zura mat bag, for instance, has a Goa vibe and has been stitched by underprivileged women at the charitable trust, Samarpan Foundation. The eco-friendly athleisure company also stocks clothing and cork blocks. The mat bags are from ₹1,100 onwards, on spiritualwarrior.in.

Satva - Discovery Tank Top: If you’ve been focussing on your back muscles with Dhanurasana (bow pose) and Bhujangasana (cobra pose), show off the hard work in this updated tank top, with gathered back detailing. At ₹1799, on in.satvaliving.com.

Juru - Meditation pillow: Known for their line of cork yoga mats (upwards of ₹2,500), the eco-friendly brand has props for your practise, including support blocks and belts. This ergonomic meditation pillow filled with buckwheat hull is not for when you’re in Shavasana — use it to elevate your pelvis and hold your spine in alignment while sitting for long hours in meditation. At ₹1,350 on juruyoga.com.

Eska Yoga - Tote Bag: This collaboration between Tarini Nirula and Eska Apparel features quirky, hand-drawn monochrome art by Medha Kulkarni. Spacious enough to carry your yoga mat, it also has zippered pouches for essentials like sunscreen, when you decide to work on your Anjaneyasana (crescent pose) by the seaside. At ₹1,500 on eskalife.com.

Rumix - Wings Support Top: Sustainable fabric made using coffee grounds, recycled polyester and spandex is used to create this mint and blue colour-blocked number. Apart from stylish ventilation panels on the shoulder, it also has a built-in bra, hidden pockets and silicone grips to keep the long sleeves in place. At approximately ₹5,500 on rumixfeelgood.com.

prAna - Maha Yoga Towel: This California brand brings a sense of adventure to its line of apparel and yoga accessories. If you’re looking for a towel that can keep up with all your hot yoga sessions, this one might work well. With quick-dry properties, the suede satin-material can be spread over your mat to shield it from all your sweat. Plus, it can even double up as a yoga shawl. At approximately ₹2,780 on prana.com.

Kosha Yoga Co - Birdsong yoga mat: If you’re looking to start your daily practice on a carefully-constructed mat with a charitable mission, this one is a good bet. Constructed using a honeycomb pattern (to help with the grip), it has a 100% natural rubber base, and part of the proceeds will be donated to the Maee Bal Bhuvan home for the blind and the Kalote Animal Trust. Priced at ₹3,599 on koshayoga.co.

Proyog - Nidra eye pillow: This local brand is on a mission to #SaveYogaFromPlastic, by encouraging practitioners to ditch plastic- and PET-based fabrics. The conscious clothing and accessories on offer include a scented eye pillow for your yoga nidra. Filled with flax seeds and infused with lavender, it is priced at ₹499. There is also a line of dhoti-inspired pants and shorts, made with organic cotton. Details: proyog.com.