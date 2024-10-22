Sexual harassment rampant in Maharashtra medical colleges, finds survey

A research paper on a survey of 308 students across 28 medical colleges in Maharashtra has revealed that gender discrimination and sexual harassment is rampant on these campuses.

The paper, ‘Attitudes and perceptions of undergraduate medical students about sexual harassment and gender discrimination: A survey-based study’ by Harleen Kaur et al, was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics last week. It revealed that 43.2% of the students surveyed had faced some form of gender discrimination/sexual harassment, when asked specifically -- a wide range of these instances were described by the students in the questionnaires they filled out for the survey. It also found there was a lack of awareness, leading to these incidents being considered “part and parcel” of the MBBS curriculum, highlighting the need for more awareness.

When probed, 42.5% of students reported that they were afraid to report such events, while 62.7% felt that reporting such events could negatively affect their grades and future career prospects suggesting that such events are under-reported and that there is a need for greater focus in this area, the survey pointed out.

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination can lead to both physical and psychological problems such as anxiety, depression and social isolation. Disruptive workplace behaviour has been shown to have a dire impact on team collaboration and communication efficiency, leading to diminished staff performance and morale, the paper said.

Most of the complaints reported from different institutions involved the same type of harassment, implying that these issues were common to almost every institution, and were not limited to any one college. Perpetrators included professors, including heads of departments, senior students, batch-mates, resident doctors and non-teaching staff, including hospital workers and hostel wardens. Victims reported that the harassment was commonly by individuals with “higher authority” and “higher seniority” -- underscoring unequal power dynamics in sexual harassment.

Both men and women experienced sexual harassment. Incidents ranged from verbal harassment and sexist jokes to being touched inappropriately, being groped, as well as discrimination in hostel food and facilities.

The paper, in its conclusion, highlighted the fact that this was a systemic issue, and called for safety measures and standardised systems of surveillance to be implemented across campuses, as well as for training in gender sensitisation and recognising and dealing with sexual harassment.