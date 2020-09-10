Serum institute pauses trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

NEW DELHI:

10 September 2020 17:26 IST

While trials of the vaccine were stopped in four countries as a precautionary measure, the DCGI, in its notice to the SII, asked as to why it was progressing with the trials and why it had not sent a detailed report about the U.K. patient.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday paused the clinical trial of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine candidate being developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and Astra Zeneca, following a notice from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday. Trials for the vaccine were stopped globally after one of the recipients in the U.K. showed adverse symptoms.

In its statement released on Thursday, the SII said, “We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following DCGI’s instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials. You can connect with DCGI for more updates on this front”.

The SII had maintained that they were going by the DCGI’s direction and so far were not told to pause the trials. “We are going by DCGI's direction and so far were not told to pause the trials. If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will follow their instructions and abide by the standard protocols”, it had said.

AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish pharma giant that’s developing the vaccine jointly with Oxford University, has stated that the said volunteer suffered “an unexplained illness” and such pauses in drug trials are “routine”.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca had paused trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate after a volunteer in the United Kingdom developed an “unexplained illness”.

Following this, the SII came out with a statement saying that nothing untoward had been reported during the vaccine’s human trials in India and that they would be continuing.

"We cannot comment on reports of the U.K. trials, other than that they have been paused for further review and that they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, they are continuing and we have faced no issues at all,” said a statement issued by the SII earlier today, indicating that the manufacturer would continue with the trials in India," the SII had said.

The SII, the world’s third-largest vaccine manufacturer, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Till date, 100 volunteers have been administered the vaccine shots following the commencement of the phase two trials which began in India on August 26. 34 of these volunteers who were administered the shots from the Pune based Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital.

According to medical authorities in Pune, none of these volunteers has as yet shown signs of experiencing ill-health, with all their vital parameters appearing normal more than a week after being administered the vaccine shots.