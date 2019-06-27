Visit Chennai’s first wellness store dedicated to senior citizens

It’s not highly unusual for me to be inside a bathroom, but today, things are a bit different.

Entering the newly opened Seniority — a wellness store for senior citizens — in Nungambakkam, I find myself in a dummy bathroom installed with support grippers along the WC and a foldable shower seat. Another space is designed as a bedroom featuring a cosy bed with green covers, guarded by anti-fall railings. Pillow wedges and a hip-exercise cycle rest on the bed. Outside the bedroom is an open larder filled with kitchen products ranging from L-shaped arthritis spoons and juicers to anti-cut gloves and water dispensers that eliminate the need of lifting heavy cans.

In fact, Seniority, in collaboration with Care Finder, has turned a villa into a store. “We didn’t want this space to be just a shop; we wanted it be an experience zone,” says Tapan Mishra, who founded the store along with Ayush Agrawal. The entrepreneur duo started Seniority in Pune, in 2016; the store in Chennai is their fourth.

For the major part, they have been focussing on building their online presence. Their website, seniority.in, has a collection of over 8,000 products for senior citizens, such as bathroom aids, mobility aids (walkers, wheelchairs), orthopaedic support (neck pillows, knee gel pads) and massagers. However, that’s not all.

“We don’t restrict ourselves to medical or health and wellness devices,” says Agrawal. An entire wall in one of the rooms holds up lifestyle products such as books, speakers — Saregama’s Caravan is a huge hit — alarm clocks and more. The idea is: whatever makes daily life easier for a senior citizen.

India is a relatively young country (the average age is under 30). However, according to a recent report by the United Nations, India’s share of population that is over the age of 60 is projected to increase from eight to 20% in 2050. The founders took cognizance of this. “India’s senior citizen population is growing at a huge rate. Not only that, this segment is becoming increasingly economically independent and savvy with their money,” says Agrawal. “Look at any sector: travel, music, realty — there are dedicated senior verticals in each. Japan recognised this 20 years ago, the US and the UK, 10 years ago.” And, he believes, India is waking up to this demand now. “One third of our customers are senior citizens, and the rest are children buying for their parents,” says Agrawal, adding that this number is set to increase. “Of the top 10 cities that our sales comes from, 60 % are from tier 2 cities.”

Mishra holds up a pearl white speaking alarm clock, that also projects the time on to a wall. “This is one of our own creations,” he reveals. Seniority is teaming up with manufacturers to create lifestyle products under its own label: they currently have 15 in the bank. “We are also in talks with design schools across the country to shortlist the ones we want to work with, to create more products,” he says.

A crucial part of the research that goes into creating new designs, naturally, is getting feedback from senior citizens. Seniority has also started yoga, zumba and meditation classes in Pune. “Beyond improving buying experiences, and easing lifestyles, we are here to build a community of senior citizens,” signs off Agrawal.

Seniority store is located in Villa 6, Madhavan Nair Road, Mahalingapuram, Nungambakkam. For details, call 43512826 or visit www.seniority.in