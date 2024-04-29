Seasonal, avian influenza situation being monitored, under control: Centre

April 29, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Following the detection of avian influenza virus among cattle and in milk in various States of the U.S., the Union Health Ministry on Monday said hygienic practices such as boiling milk and cooking meat at adequate temperature would help prevent transmission of the virus from an infected product to human beings.

The Ministry held a meeting with experts to review the situation. It said besides avian influenza, it is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis and warned that young children and the elderly with comorbidities are the most vulnerable groups.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases increase during certain months globally.

“Since the first case of Influenza A H1N1 detected in 2009, every year, India witnesses two peaks of this seasonal influenza -- one from January to March and the other in the post monsoon season. As of now, there has been no abnormal alarming rise in cases of seasonal flu in any part of the country,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry has directed real-time surveillance of cases of Influenza like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections in OPDs and IPDs of health facilities undertaken by IDSP, National Centre for Disease Control through the Indian Council of Medical Research network of laboratories across the country.

The Ministry has, meanwhile, provided guidelines on categorization of patients, treatment protocol and guidelines on ventilator management to the States/Union Territories and has also advised the State governments on vaccination of healthcare workers dealing with H1N1 cases. “As of now, the situation is under control and is being monitored for seasonal and avian influenza viruses also,” the release said.

