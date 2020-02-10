Scar support: A breast cancer survivor encourages people to get checked

Between 2005 and 2010, I lost two of my colleagues to cancer. I saw their pain and suffering. When they died, I was certain that I would never tell anyone if I ever got the big C. So for more than a year I kept my symptoms quiet, until a call from my son one morning in February 2013. “Mamiji has been diagnosed with cancer,” he said, sounding shocked. It jolted me to confess that the other address for cancer in the family, could be me.

I had lived on a steady diet of hopelessness, fear and myths, delaying my diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Stage 3 cancer in the left breast could have gone rogue, despite my going to the best oncologists. An early diagnosis may have spared me the eight chemotherapy cycles and 33 radiation sessions. This regret stemming from incomplete information so often surfaces in my breast cancer awareness sessions in offices, colleges and women’s meet-ups.

One good way to raise awareness, I thought, was to have medical expertise intersect with the experience of a survivor. Ideally, medical teams should involve multidisciplinary consultations with a surgeon, radiation oncologist, and medical oncologist. Over the next three weeks, I will engage in dialogue with doctors from these specialisations.

Our first conversation is with Dr Kumar Prabhash, Prof and HoD, Medical Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

Why is chemotherapy the scariest part of cancer treatment?

It has significant toxicity. Yet in most cases, it is also the most effective part of the treatment.

What is the principle of chemotherapy and what is the difference between primary, adjuvant and neoadjuvant chemotherapy?

Chemotherapy works on DNA and the cell cycle, which leads to cell dying. It affects both the dividing cancer cell and the healthy cell, but it kills cancer cells more than healthy cells. Primary chemotherapy is if we use chemotherapy as the only treatment, such as in leukaemia, and lymphoma. Adjuvant chemotherapy is when we use it after surgery to remove micro metastatic disease (a small collection of cancer cells that has moved to another part of the body). Neoadjuvant chemotherapy is when we use it before surgery or radiotherapy to increase a person’s life or to shrink the size of a tumour before surgery.

Is chemotherapy a must for all kinds of treatment?

Chemotherapy or systemic therapy is useful in most tumours but not in all. Some, such as low grade adult sarcomas (in connective tissue), early stage low grade neuroendocrine tumours, early stage thymoma (occurring in the thymus in the chest), do not require it.

Can chemotherapy be a standalone cure for cancer?

Yes, for many cancers, such as leukaemia, lymphoma, germ cell tumours (forming from reproductive cells).

What are the side-effects of chemotherapy on the body?

Chemotherapy affects healthy dividing cells. Side-effects could include hair loss, mucositis (inflammation of mucous membranes lining the digestive tract), infections, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and anorexia.

How does the medical team help to minimise the side-effects of chemotherapy? How can the person and their family manage the side-effects better?

It starts with anticipation. Counselling the patients and care givers, giving pre-medications, picking up side-effects early and providing immediate treatment minimises the impact. Manifestation of side-effects depends on age, overall health condition and the type of chemotherapy. Patients and care givers are very important in managing side-effects. If they find worsening side-effects they should immediately report them to the treating doctor. For example, unmanaged diarrhoea, constipation, nausea, vomiting, breathlessness, chest pain, and high fever should all be reported.

Is chemotherapy effective when there is a relapse of cancer immediately or even after years?

Usually it is less effective if it comes back early.

Chemotherapy treatment in breast cancer leads to hair loss. This is not the case when chemo is used in treatment for other cancers. Why is this different?

Some drugs lead to hair fall, some don’t, while some lead to some hair fall. Unfortunately, in breast cancer, the drugs which are effective lead to hair fall.

A close up photo of a woman holding a brochure promoting breast cancer awareness.

When and how fast does hair start growing?

For most people, hair regrows after chemotherapy, usually after a few months. After radiotherapy, it usually does not regrow.

How can a cancer patient best manage bone fatigue?

Exercise and a healthy, balanced diet.

What does cancer prognosis mean?

Prognosis means the chance of a patient’s recovery and survival after diagnosis of the disease. It estimates average life and what the chances are, for the disease to come back. It is very important for doctors to discuss the prognosis.

What are some advances in medical oncology?

There are many new developments. The most important has been immunotherapy. There has been development also in targeted therapy (targeted at the tumour). In lung cancer, targeted therapy has improved the outcome significantly. The average life of a patient used to be 6-8 months, which has now increased to 40-50 months, if they have known mutations and they receive targeted therapy.

What is immunotherapy?

When a drug uses the immune mechanism for an anti-cancer effect, we call it immunotherapy. The most important immunotherapy is called checkpoint inhibitors. It can be given with chemotherapy in some tumours like lung cancer, head and neck cancer.

Do drugs have an effect on behaviour?

They do affect behaviour and relationships. Physical impact also has an emotional impact. Counsellors and support group members are available in many hospitals to offer help. The cancer community in general is getting much better at recognising the psychological impact.

How important is a follow up after cancer treatment?

It is very important. It helps in detecting a relapse or new disease early and also in managing the side-effects better.

In this three-part series, the author, a breast cancer survivor, speaks to oncologists about navigating the cancer care system.