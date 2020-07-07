Sangita Unni and Jane de Suza live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

07 July 2020 17:19 IST

Psychologist and counsellor Sangita Unni and author and The Hindu Weekend columnist Jane de Suza talk about the everyday mental health struggles of young adults

Even as we deal with a pandemic, experts predict that mental health will be the next big epidemic. Over the past few weeks, we’ve hosted sessions on depression and self-care. However, it’s the little everyday pressures, the ones we don’t take seriously enough, that can snowball into bigger problems.

Psychologist and counsellor Sangita Unni and author and columnist Jane De Suza will be in conversation about these issues in the context of teens and young adults. Join them live on Instagram - this talk will be a safe space to discuss your doubts.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series is on Wednesday July 8, 7 pm at @thehinduweekend on Instagram.

