GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi man with mpox symptoms: Sample has returned negative, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

The man, who had returned from Sharjah on October 31, was found to have fever during screening on arriving at the Tiruchi airport.

Updated - November 02, 2024 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday (November 2, 2024) said that the 27-year-old man, who was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi for suspected symptoms of mpox, has tested negative for mpox. His sample was tested at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Guindy, which is among the designated laboratories for mpox testing and has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for reconfirmation.

The man, who had returned from Sharjah on Thursday noon, was found to have fever during screening on arriving at the Tiruchi airport. Doctors, who had screened him at the airport’s isolation ward, found blisters on his skin after which he was admitted to MGMGH. However, fearing treatment, the man had left the hospital and went home. With the help of police, he was brought back to the hospital.

“Samples were lifted and sent for testing to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai. We got the result on Friday, and the sample is negative for mpox. He has been infected with chickenpox. We have sent the sample to NIV for reconfirmation and the result is expected by tomorrow,” the Minister told reporters during the sidelines of an event.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / disease / viral diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.