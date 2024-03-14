Rotary Club of Madras celebrates 30 years with a wellness carnival in Chennai

March 14, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The spotlight on holistic health, wellness and self care has become brighter ever since the pandemic. This weekend, a carnival that celebrates the idea of wellness, will focus on why holistic health is the need of the hour. Organised by the Rotary Club of Madras Temple City, the event that boasts diverse programming, will put ‘healthy lifestyle’ at its centre.

“The Rotary Club of Madras has been doing more than 30 years of work. We spearhead many projects related to education, women’s health, environment and water. This time, we wanted to do a fundraiser event that would benefit the general public. That’s how the idea of a wellness carnival came about,” says Dr Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran.

The day-long event will have sessions on laughing yoga, mindful munching, meditation, fitness for seniors, eye care and sleep hygiene apart from cooking competitions, exercise demos, raffle and lucky dip, and free health screenings. Experts helming these sessions include Manohar Bokadia, Renuka Devi, Dr Uma Ramesh, Dr Prithika Chary, Dr David Vijayakumar to name a few. DJ Ashok Bajaj promises music all-day. “There’s a variety that we have had to inculcate inorder to bring various age groups including kids. Fitness is also a key focus. The idea is to have fun, and at the same time imbibe a lot of good messaging regarding how to lead a good lifestyle,” adds Dr Bhuvaneswari.

The carnival is from 10am to 7pm at CP Art Centre and Seminar Hall, Alwarpet. Entry is free.