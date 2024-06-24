ADVERTISEMENT

Roche to help set up Centre of Excellence on healthcare diagnostics at MAHE in Manipal

Published - June 24, 2024 03:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in combining the strengths of both academia and industry to improve healthcare diagnostics

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Udupi district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: File photo

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Roche Diagnostics India Private Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a Centre of Excellence at MAHE in Manipal, Udupi district of Karnataka.

This partnership aims to enhance skill development and innovation in the field of diagnostics.

The MoU was signed by Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE, and Rishubh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Neighbouring Markets, Roche Diagnostics India.

The collaborative effort will focus on developing advanced diagnostic tools and training healthcare professionals to use cutting-edge technologies. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a platform for conducting pioneering research, facilitating workshops, and sharing knowledge to foster a culture of innovation and excellence in diagnostics.

Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said that the MoU will accelerate scientific advancements in diagnostics, resulting in better healthcare outcomes for the community.

