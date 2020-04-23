Risking lives to save others from COVID-19 in Delhi

An invisible enemy is a difficult entity to guard against, especially if it’s your job to ensure the safety of others. Guards in medical facilities and residential complexes commute to work daily, bereft of public transport, and work through the heat, to ensure that people without masks don’t enter, and when they do, they sanitise their hands.

Mukesh Sharma, 31, AIIMS

Mukesh Sharma reaches his security room at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) , Delhi, by trudging from home about a kilometer or two away. He lives alone, in Kotla Mubarakhpur, a congested low income settlement, preparing his lunch before stepping out at 6 a.m.

He goes about his job of checking each person who enters the hospital with a digital thermometer. Some come mask-less. Every day, he knows that he is putting his life in danger – he’s very likely to come into contact with those who have the COVID-19 virus. So he’s cautious.

“If one helps others, then others will help you. Our heroic doctors, nurses, and para medical staff are all working hard. If I leave them at this crucial juncture, then they will be demoralised. We have to get rid of the virus from the county, even if that means somebody, including me, has to sacrifice his life,” says Mukesh, who is an employee with Security and Intelligence Services, an agency that posts guards at various locations.

“Every day five to seven people come for testing,” he says, with his N95 mask and gloves on. “We wash and dry masks daily. and evvery mask has a number.”

Hiramani Deorari, 44, Ekta Gardens, I. P. Extension

Hiramani Deorari, who mans a 256-house complex in I. P. Extension, says “If a non-resident comes to the gate we ask him to make a call to the resident and cross-check on the intercom. We check the temperature of healthcare workers who come to provide services to seniors. If they have a temperature, we politely turn them away.” He says the families keep him going with their positive attitude and by following the rules of physical distancing and mask-wearing fairly easily, despite the fact that the markets are closed and there is no house help.

Sattee, 40, Sarvapriya Vihar

Sattee, comes from Mandigram near Chhattarpur daily by scooter. He says he sits out in the open, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. since there is no guard room. If people visit, “We call residents from the gates. We have been given Dettol soap and a mask. I prefer using a handkerchief, as a mask needs is more problematic to wash. People are still ordering pizza,” he says, puzzled as to why people would want to increase their risk.