Report throws light on need of nutrition among childhood cancer patients in India  

In India, an estimated 76,000 children and adults between the age group of 0 to 19 years, may develop cancer annually, said a report by Cuddles Foundation, a non-profit based in India working with 40 public hospitals across 14 States.

The report titled ‘Food Heals Report 2024’ was released on Thursday (September 5, 2024) in Mumbai in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

According to this report, between 57% and 61% of children with cancer are undernourished at the time of initial nutrition consultation — a figure that has remained unchanged over the past three years. The nutritional deficit negatively affects their ability to tolerate cancer treatment, leading to increased complications and infections, ultimately compromising treatment outcomes.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Mumbai, Purnota Dutta Bahl, founder and chief executive officer of the organisation stated that with increased awareness, government and public support, nutrition can be one less worry for families battling cancer.

“Malnutrition continues to be one of the greatest challenges in paediatric cancer care. We have seen firsthand how proper nutrition transforms a child’s fight against cancer. We urgently need to address the shortage of specialised nutritionists, invest in training, and prioritise nutrition as an integral part of cancer care. Together, we can ensure that no child loses their battle because they lack proper nutrition,” she said.

The report further highlights that 65% of newly diagnosed paediatric cancer patients consume less than half of the daily calories and protein required for healthy development. Inadequate nutrition significantly reduces treatment tolerance, increases infection rates, and compromises growth and healing. 23% of children are below the age of 5 years, 36% of children between 5 and 10 years and 41% of children above 10 years. Most of the cases were hematological cancers with 60% and 40% with solid cancers.

The report also estimates that childhood cancer burden accounts for 3% of boys and 1.8% of girls in the age group of 0-14 years. The gender distribution has remained unchanged for the past 4 years, aligning with the ratio of cancer diagnoses among boys at 66% and girls at 34% in India.

“Transforming the future of childhood cancer care starts with nutrition,” said Dr. Manas Kalra, senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

“Nutritional care, often overlooked in paediatric oncology, is essential to improving treatment outcomes for these young patients. We must acknowledge that medical treatments work better when supported with the right food intake and ensure that nutritional support is embedded in every stage of cancer treatment, from diagnosis to recovery,” Dr. Karla added.

The report also draws attention to a shortage of specialised nutritionists in hospitals across India. Currently, hospitals face a nutritionist-to-patient ratio of 1:54 in accredited cancer hospitals and an even more concerning ratio of 1:407 in non-accredited facilities. Immediate action is needed to increase investment in nutrition services, specialised training for nutritionists, and the integration of structured Nutrition Care Processes (NCP) in paediatric oncology care, said the report.

Undernutrition among children with cancer has remained a persistent problem for the past 3 years. The percentage of children who were undernourished at their initial visit were 57% in 2021-22, 61% in 2022-23 and 58% in 2023-24.

Around 65% of children with cancer are eating less than half of the calories and protein they need each day. Research indicates that children with cancer require 20-90% more calories than healthy children. Adequate calorie and protein intake is crucial for supporting tissue healing, energy needs, growth, and development in these young patients.

However, appetite suppression, vomiting, nausea, and other side effects of cancer treatments can significantly hamper a child’s ability to meet their calorie needs. Such inadequate nutrition can lead to reduced tolerance to treatment, heightened risk of infections, and compromised growth and development, underscoring the critical need for targeted nutritional support in paediatric oncology care.