Health

Remdesivir is no magic bullet but can’t rule out its benefit completely, say doctors

Many doctors who have been treating COVID-19 patients in India say that remdesivir is no magic bullet but it may still have its uses. The World Health Organisation has recently been advising against the use of remdesivir, which is listed as experimental therapy for COVID-19 by the Health Ministry.

The doctors said that to read the WHO recommendation as a strict do or do-not-do might be a “misinterpretation of the evidence”.

Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the Department of Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said, “The final decision (to use or avoid the drug) should be done after discussion with the patient. They should be given facts about the relative lack of benefit of the drug on the ultimate survival.”

Also Read
Vial 1 of Box 1. This is the vaccine candidate to be used in Phase 1 clinical trial at the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility (CBF) in Oxford, Britain, April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. Sean Elias/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Coronavirus | Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups: study

 

Dr. Nischal noted that remdesivir, which was initially developed for use in the treatment of ebola and hepatitis C was found to be a promising candidate for COVID-19 through in vitro studies. “There has been a lot of hype regarding remdesivir since the start of pandemic. It was hyped so much that it was seen as a magic bullet by the general public. The medical community, however, was reserved in judging its effect and utility barring any evidence for its use. However, the drug eventually became the drug of choice for COVID-19 treatment, not due to its efficacy, but mainly through its popularity. This frenzy put social pressure on doctors for its use in even mild disease. This has led to indiscriminate use of this drug,” he said.

Expensive drug

The doctor warned that there are many logistic and efficacy issues with remdesivir.

“It is an expensive drug requiring IV administration, and the timing and duration of therapy are still fairly unknown. The side effect profile of the drug has also been largely unknown and there are chances that some of its side effects may have been wrongly attributed to COVID-19,” he said.

The Health Ministry on its part has been advising against the wide and indiscriminate use of experimental therapies such as remdesivir and plasma therapy.

Rajesh Malhotra, head, Trauma Centre, AIIMS, notes that there are several reasons why hospitals are still using the drug. “Certain trials have shown that remdesivir reduces the time needed for recovery and they showed improvement in patients needing low flow oxygen. We are using remdesivir in early stages of the disease and have had good results with minimum side effects. But we cannot attribute it to remdesivir alone, as all these patients are candidates for and received steroids as well. Even we believe that it may not be of much use once disease has advanced in severity,” he said.

A.S. Soin, chief hepatobiliary and liver transplant surgeon of Medanta, said “This is no silver bullet and yes it is widely used. But we cannot blindly take in or give up any drug or therapy right now in a dynamic situation like this unfolding pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Saturday said that India has conducted 10,66,022 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, which has increased India’s total cumulative tests to 13,06,57,808.

Also in the last 24 hours, 46,232 persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 while 49,715 new recoveries were registered during the same period. Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal have registered the maximum number of fatalities in 24 hours.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Unilever to introduce mouthwash formulation in India, claims to reduce 99.9% corona after rinsing

Just a fraction of an estimated 5 million Indians with dementia and Alzheimer’s are diagnosed. Do we need a new policy to ensure their well-being?

Digital health mission ready for nationwide roll-out soon: Ayushman Bharat CEO

‘Initial support will cover 92 low- and middle-income economies for COVID-19 vaccines’, says Gavi the Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth Berkley

An algorithm to detect brain signals, restore body movement

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million

Coronavirus | Centre sends health teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur

Coronavirus | India’s active caseload 4.95% of total cases; recovery rate improves to 93.58%

India’s overall spending on health sector ‘low’, says Niti Aayog member

Coronavirus | Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus | Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups: study

Coronavirus | Study reveals how smoking worsens COVID-19 infection in the airways

App to self-assess mental health

The storage tale of two vaccines

Kerala to commission genome survey for SARS-CoV-2

Finance panel for public-private partnerships to ramp up health infrastructure

Coronavirus | Pfizer ends COVID-19 vaccine trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation

Coronavirus | ICMR warns against indiscriminate use of convalescent plasma therapy

Can surgical masks be reused?
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 10:37:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/remdesivir-is-no-magic-bullet-but-cant-rule-out-its-benefit-completely-say-doctors/article33151000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY