Regulation for all medical devices from October 1, says DCGI

July 05, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

India is on course to introduce regulations governing all the medical devices in the country on October 1.

Class A and B medical devices are at present being regulated. From October 1, regulations will be in place for the remaining medical devices, categorised under two more groups, the Drugs Controller General of India Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi said here on Wednesday.

The DCGI, who was speaking at the 9th International Pharmaceutical Exhibition (iPhex 2023) in Hyderabad, said the regulations are aimed at quality control and to create a facilitating environment. An emerging sector, medical devices manufacturing is on the rise spurred by an upsurge in demand for many such products during the pandemic and the government’s make in India emphasis.

“The quality [now] is based on individual manufacturers... [with proposed norms] the whole industry will be regulated,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Central Drugs Standard Organisation had issued a circular setting the October 1 deadline for Class C and D non-notified medical devices to transition from the existing mandatory registration to a licensing regime. “It is suggested that the manufacturers/importers may apply for grant of manufacturing/import licence with all the requisite documents,” it had said.

Addressing the gathering and later responding to media queries, Mr. Raghuvanshi said amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are under discussions. Citing opportunities opening up in the backdrop of India aiming to grow the pharma industry, from existing $50 billion, to $100 billion by 2028 and more than $120 billion by 2030, he said quality of products will be essential to capitalise on them. “Everything will be knitted around quality,” he asserted.

iPhex 2023

iPhex 2023, a three-day event comprising meetings and exhibition, is being organised by the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a body under the Union Commerce Ministry.

Director General of Pharmexcil Ravi Uday Bhaskar said iPhex has grown in size over the years and the latest edition is special since it coincides with India’s presidency of G-20 and seeks to serve as a platform to enhance collaboration between the country and members of the Group. India is aiming for $28 billion pharma exports this fiscal. The exports were nearly $25.39 billion in 2022-22.

Pharmexcil Chairman S.V. Veeramani said the exhibition features the products and solutions of more than 400 exhibitors and expected to receive 6,000 overseas delegates and play host to buyer-seller meets, panel discussions in which industry leaders and regulators will be participating.

Joint Secretary to the Commerce Ministry Indu C. Nair and Health Minister of Papua New Guinea Lino Tom addressed the inaugural session.