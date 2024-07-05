Radiation Biodosimetry: the ABCs of responding to a mass radiological event 

After a large-scale radiological event, such as an Improvised Nuclear Device or reactor accident, it is important to identify those individuals who have received a significant dose of radiation and would benefit from one of the drugs that have been recently approved to treat radiation sickness. These drugs are most effective when administered within a few days of exposure. It is also critical to reassure those individuals who have not received a significant dose but are extremely concerned, preventing them from overwhelming hospitals. Thus, there will be a pressing need to assess, within a few days, the radiation doses received by tens or hundreds of thousands of individuals.

What is Biodosimetry?

Biodosimetry allows one to determine the amount of radiation to which an individual was exposed based on changes in blood, urine, or hair. It would be particularly useful in a radiological event where the exposed individuals do not carry any personal radiation monitoring devices.

The gold standard biodosimetry assay is measurement of chromosome aberrations, in white blood cells. When irradiated, DNA in the blood cells gets broken and is repaired within a few hours. In some cases, there is an incorrect repair, joining fragments from different chromosomes, forming a ‘DicentricChromosome (DC)’ – a chromosome with two centromeres. Because a DC can only be formed by radiation, measuring these chromosomes is a specific and sensitive indicator of past radiation exposure. In order to measure DC, lymphocyte from the exposed individuals is cultured to begin division and then the chromosomes are spread on a slide and stained. The DC are then counted either while looking down a microscope directly or in images captured at high magnification. Due to the need for culturing the cells followed by the analysis of few hundred metaphases, the overall time taken to produce a result is about 2-3 days. Over the past decades, the Dicentric Chromosome Assay (DCA) has been successfully employed in many radiation accidents, where the number of exposed people is small. However, as implemented in a clinical cytogenetic lab, the DCA is too labour intensive to be practically applied in a larger event, with a throughput of a few tens of samples per day.

A second, slightly simpler, assay is the Cytokinesis Block Micronucleus Assay (CBMN), where the white blood cells are made to divide, but arrested before division is complete. This forms a cell with two nuclei. Following radiation exposure some DNA will be ejected during division forming a “micronucleus”. This assay is slightly simpler to perform and score but overall time to answer is longer (~3 days), as it requires longer culturing of the cells.

Measurement on the phosphorylated form of specific histone protein an inherent component of chromosomes known as the “gamma-H2AX’ assay has the potential to segregate the exposed from that of unexposed and those exposed to low dose versus high dose without culturing cells, within 6-8 hours of time. This assay needs to be performed within 24 hours owing to the kinetics of histone phosphorylation.

Increasing throughput

The traditional approach to increasing the throughput of biodosimetry assays is to implement a lab network, where samples are shared between a dozen or more labs around the world, however this does not provide a sufficient increase in throughput to cope with a large radiological event.

Over the last 20 years the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University has developed automatable versions of the major biodosimetry assays, performed in 96-well plates. The use of 96-well plates allows a significant increase in throughput as 96 samples are processed simultaneously.

The first iteration of the Rapid Automated Biodosimetry Tool (RABiT) used custom robotics to perform the CBMN assay with a target throughput of 6000 samples per day per machine. More recently we have implemented both the CBMN and DCA assays on several commercial High Throughput Screening (HTS) platforms, dubbed “RABiT-II”. HTS systems use robotics, liquid handling devices and automated microscopes to quickly conduct millions of chemicals, genetic, or pharmacological tests. In the pharmaceutical industry, these systems leverage automation to quickly assay the biochemical activity of many drug-like compounds. In academia, the same systems are increasingly used to arrive at fundamental biological insights rather than drug candidates.

The broad deployment of HTS platforms would allow significantly increased throughput for performing biodosimetry, with each machine capable, in principle, of analyzing thousands of samples per day. A second major advantage is reliability. A commercial system with such diverse deployment capabilities undergoes rigorous quality control during development, manufacture and most importantly maintenance. Indeed, the quality of HTS data is very high and often better controlled than data generated by lower-throughput biological tests. Because these systems are in continuous operation, they also have a broad base of trained users and maintenance personnel ensuring successful operation during a crisis. This would obviously not be the case with a custom robotic system which would likely be in storage for years or decades before use.

Reducing time to answer

Obviously, the time required to report the dose is critical, many of the treatments for radiation sickness are more effective the earlier they are administered. It would therefore be very beneficial for the assay to produce a same-day result. As they currently exist the DCA and CBMN assays cannot do this, as cells need to be cultured for 2-3 days. The DCA can be significantly accelerated by treating the cells with specific Kinases that cause the chromosomes to condense without the need for culturing. This Premature Chromosome Condensation (PCC) assay can potentially provide a same day dose estimate. The team at Columbia university is currently working at reducing assay time, when implemented on a HTS platform, to under 4h.

Logistics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests establishing Community Reception Center (CRC) locations as quickly as possible in the aftermath of a large-scale radiological or nuclear incident, after which the public will be provided with information about CRC locations and will be provided with instructions regarding who should report to which CRC. The CRC itself will include several distinct areas in which persons will be screened for external contamination, decontaminated, if necessary, entered into the long-term tracking system, and discharged with appropriate instructions. In order to cope with the high number of individuals that need to be tested, the US Government envisages a two-tier triage scheme. A rapid Point-of-Care (POC) biodosimetry assay and a hospital- or lab-based biodosimetry assay.

The POC test will be administered at the CRC and is meant to provide a binary (exposed/not exposed) answer within 30 minutes but no dose estimate. One candidate POC assay is based on a protein signature using a lateral flow assay, like a Covidtest. Individuals found to be unexposed using this test will be sent home (but may be asked to return for follow-up later).

Individuals found to be exposed, using the POC test, will be required to submit to a lab- or hospital-based test, such as DCA or CBMN, implemented ideally on a HTS platform. This test requires more time to perform but can determine dose with higher precision and can be used to assign individuals to treatment categories. For example, individuals who received lower doses would only need observation while a higher dose category would benefit from administration of one of the drugs that were recently approved by the FDA for mitigating radiation sickness. Individuals who have received even higher doses may benefit from a bone marrow transplant.

At a later stage, once all seriously injured individuals have been treated, this test can then be offered to the rest of the population to provide information on long term risks and to identify individuals requiring, for example, increased cancer screenings.

In conclusion, high throughput automated biodosimetry offers the opportunity to perform dose assessment on a large number of people in the event of a large-scale radiological or nuclear incident. It fits well with the current operation concept, as a 2nd-tier triage separating exposed individuals into treatment categories and later for long-term epidemiological follow-up.

( Dr. Guy Garty is the Director, Radiological Research Accelerator Facility & Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at CUMC, USA (email: gyg2101@cumc.columbia.edu ) & Dr. Venkatachalam P. is the Professor & Head with the department of Human Genetics & Associate Dean for Research, Sri RamachandraInstitute of Higher Education at Chennai, India( venkip@sriramachandra.edu.in ).)

