Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana top the list with H1N1 deaths

Of the 150 recorded Influenza A (H1N1) deaths across India - Punjab (41), Gujarat (27) and Haryana (26) have registered the largest number till end of June as per Health Ministry data while Delhi (1,563), Gujarat (1,049), and Rajasthan (1,008) have the largest number of cases.

The country has recorded over 7,000 cases so far, as per the record.

The Health Ministry has provided guidelines on screening and categorisation of patients, laboratory diagnosis, infection control, home care, and clinical management.

States have been advised to increase awareness among public for adopting simple public health measures such as hand washing, covering the mouth while coughing, sneezing, and avoiding crowded places.

According to the World Health Organization seasonal influenza spreads easily, with rapid transmission in crowded areas including schools and nursing homes. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, droplets containing viruses (infectious droplets) are dispersed into the air and can infect persons in close proximity.

The virus can also be spread by hands contaminated with influenza viruses. To prevent transmission, people should cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing, and wash their hands regularly.

In temperate climates, seasonal epidemics occur mainly during winter, while in tropical regions, influenza may occur throughout the year, causing outbreaks more irregularly. The time from infection to illness, known as the incubation period, is about two days, but ranges from one to four days. There are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza annually, including three to five million cases of severe illness, and it causes 2,90,000 to 6,50,000 respiratory deaths annually. Developing countries comprise of nearly 99% of deaths from influenza-related lower respiratory tract infections in children under five years of age. Symptoms begin one to four days after infection and usually last around a week.

Experts note that vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and though this may be less effective in older people. It will, however, make the illness less severe and reduces the chance of complications and death.