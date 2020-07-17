Psychologist Anna Chandy live on Instagram on The Hindu Weekend

17 July 2020 20:04 IST

This Sunday, psychologist Anna Chandy will talk about anxiety with The Hindu Weekend’s beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai.

As someone who has been closely involved in the mental health sector for over 25 years, Chandy currently serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF). The charitable trust founded in 2015 by actor Deepika Padukone is aimed at helping individuals who are experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

Chandy is also a columnist and author of Battles in the Mind – Conquering and Winning Over Emotional Pain. She has also assisted survivors of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the victims of the tsunami, that struck Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka in 2004, with psycho-socio rehabilitation work.

During the session, Chandy will discuss anxiety, its triggers, negative self-talk, loneliness and acceptance. The conversation will touch upon past experiences, tools that help reduce physical symptoms and solutions for long-term healing.

On July 19 at 5 pm. Live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend