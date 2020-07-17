Psychologist Anna Chandy live on Instagram on The Hindu Weekend

As someone who has been closely involved in the mental health sector for over 25 years, Chandy currently serves as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF). The charitable trust founded in 2015 by actor Deepika Padukone is aimed at helping individuals who are experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.
Chandy is also a columnist and author of Battles in the Mind – Conquering and Winning Over Emotional Pain. She has also assisted survivors of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the victims of the tsunami, that struck Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka in 2004, with psycho-socio rehabilitation work.
During the session, Chandy will discuss anxiety, its triggers, negative self-talk, loneliness and acceptance. The conversation will touch upon past experiences, tools that help reduce physical symptoms and solutions for long-term healing.
On July 19 at 5 pm. Live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath