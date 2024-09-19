ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors call off strike after Bengal government lists reforms

Updated - September 20, 2024 02:03 pm IST - Kolkata

They say they will join emergency services in State-run health facilities starting September 21; the campaign for safety measures will go on; Abhaya Clinic for flood-affected people will be set up

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Doctors hold placards during their protest in front of the West Bengal Medical Council office in Kolkata on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Protesting resident doctors in West Bengal on Thursday (September 19, 2024) decided to call off their agitation outside Swasthya Bhawan and announced that they will join emergency services in the State run health facilities from Saturday (September 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of junior doctors have been on a strike for nearly 41 days since the body of a doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Related Stories

The decision by the protesting doctors to join emergency services came hours after the West Bengal government issued a list of directives for ensuring safety, security and efficient functioning of all health care professionals. According to a representative of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, the doctors will on Friday (September 20, 2024) bring out a procession from Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of State Health Department to Central Government Officers (CGO) complex where the office of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is located.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been raising the demand of safety and security in the State run hospitals because we did not want another incident to occur like the one happened to Abhaya. Our demands are not for a union or organisation. What happened to her was an institutional murder,” Aniket Mahato, one of the representative of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to the ongoing flood situation, Dr. Mahato said that doctors have decided to resume emergency services from Saturday (September 21, 2024). The doctor said that Abhaya Clinic for flood-affected people will be set up.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

“We want to remind the government that our fight will go on till the safety and security is completely ensured. The government should not think that the movement has stopped,” the representative of junior doctors said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes a day after doctors met State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant. In a letter addressed to Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare N.S. Nigam, the Chief Secretary highlighted 10 directives for safety and security of healthcare professionals, which include “deployment of adequate number of police/security personnel along with female police/security personnel in every healthcare facility in consultation with Home Department”.

The communication also pointed out that the State government has appointed former Director-General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha to conduct security audits of all medical colleges and hospitals. The State government has also suggested that a centralised helpline number as well as panic call button alarm system should also be made available in every healthcare facility. The State government has also directed that immediate steps should be taken for filling up of vacant posts of doctors, nurses, technicians etc.

“A robust grievance redressal system should be developed to promptly address the grievances and complaints of all the stakeholders including patient & patient parties. All the above directions must be implemented immediately and progress regarding the implementation of the above directions must be informed to the State Level Task Force,” the letter from the Chief Secretary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 16, 2024, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the protesting doctors and transferred several officials including Kolkata Police Commissioner. The doctors had called the transfers as a success of their movement. On Thursday (September 19, 2024), the Chief Minister once again appealed to protesting doctors to return to work highlighting the flood situation and the possible outbreak of water borne disease. “We have done all that we could do. May good sense prevail,” she said.

In a related development, West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) cancelled the registration of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh. The former principal is in CBI custody for his alleged involvement for tampering of evidence in the rape and murder of doctor at R.G. Kar MCH. Doctors also held protests outside the office of WBMC demanding an overhaul of the council.

West Bengal’s Malda Medical College and Hospital erupt in protests demanding elected student bodies and end to ‘threat culture’

During the day, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Meenakshi Ghosh also deposed before the CBI, which is probing the rape and murder. The DYFI leader was seen blocking the police hearse, which was carrying the body of the deceased woman doctor from the R.G. Kar hospital on August 9, 2024. In another development, the Calcutta High Court granted bail to DYFI leader Kalatan Dasgupta arrested by Bidhannagar City Police on the basis of an audio recording which allegedly had conversation of attacking protesting doctors.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is looking at the financial irregularities at the R.G. Kar MCH, questioned Sudipto Roy, MLA of Trinamool Congress and former head of patients welfare committee of the hospital. Mr. Roy has been under the scanner of ED for the past several days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Kolkata doctor rape and murder

Doctors call off strike after Bengal government lists reforms

Shiv Sahay Singh
You're in this story

Kolkata rape and murder case: Medical registration of R.G. Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh cancelled

Shrabana Chatterjee

West Bengal’s Malda Medical College and Hospital erupt in protests demanding elected student bodies and end to ‘threat culture’

Moyurie Som

In Kolkata, workshops equip men to support survivors of sexual violence

Shrabana Chatterjee

New Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma inspects crime scene at R.G. Kar hospital

Moyurie Som

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MLA Sudipto Roy appears before Enforcement Directorate

PTI

R.G. Kar impasse: Medics to continue strike after second round of talks remain inconclusive

PTI

Supreme Court slams Bengal Government’s plan to hire private guards to protect women doctors

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Probe intends to reveal ‘absolute truth’ in R.G. Kar case: CJI

The Hindu Bureau

Mamata Banerjee transfers officials; doctors yet to rejoin work

Shiv Sahay Singh

Ready to work, but haunted by fear: West Bengal doctors tell Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma takes charge as new Kolkata Police Commissioner

Moyurie Som

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata over RG Kar ‘financial irregularities’

PTI

CBI interrogates ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal together

PTI
Kolkata rape and murder

R.G. Kar Medical College senior doctors allege tampering of evidence

PTI

Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata meets protesting doctors; Kolkata Police Commissioner, senior health officials removed

Shiv Sahay Singh
Ground Zero

Kolkata protests: At a time of festive cheer, a city seethes with rage

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee,Shiv Sahay Singh

Two lakh for kin of patients dying due to ‘disruption’ of health services: Bengal government

Shiv Sahay Singh

One arrested for planning ‘attack’ on protesting doctors in Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Kolkata rape and murder case

Senior doctors in West Bengal warn of ‘adverse steps’ against government action on junior medics

Moyurie Som

Food, water and online deliveries – support pours in for Kolkata’s protesting doctors

Shrabana Chatterjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors refuse to meet Mamata Banerjee without livestreaming

Shiv Sahay Singh
Kolkata doctor rape and murder

Bengal Governor Ananda Bose calls for social boycott of Mamata Banerjee

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata rape and murder case: Doctors continue protests, reject Bengal government call for talks

Shrabana Chatterjee,Moyurie Som

Mamata Banerjee urges people to call off protests, join Puja festivities 

Shiv Sahay Singh

Rejoin duty or face action, Supreme Court tells protesting Bengal doctors

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: R.G. Kar victim’s justice key concern, charges of unfair practices in hospitals also serious, says Lawyers

PTI

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9

PTI

Thousands expected on streets to 'Reclaim the Night' as protests continue over R.G. Kar horror

PTI

West Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Police offered us money, say parents of R.G. Kar victim

Shiv Sahay Singh

Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts

Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault

Shiv Sahay Singh

Artists in Bengal to return government awards in support of doctors’ protests

Shrabana Chatterjee

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

ANI

Kolkata, in protest mode, gives unexpected boost to tram enthusiasts fighting a losing battle

Bishwanath Ghosh

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations

Shiv Sahay Singh

Trinamool leaders issue threats to R.G. Kar protestors following Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hiss’ advice

Moyurie Som

Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata rape and murder: Protests shift to Lalbazar and West Bengal Assembly

Shiv Sahay Singh

Doctor's rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata

PTI

Video surfaces of crowd at R.G. Kar Hospital seminar room, police say crime scene not tampered with

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee

West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation

Shiv Sahay Singh

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors call off strike as Supreme Court brokers peace

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials

Shiv Sahay Singh

Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan

PTI

Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

PTI

Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests

PTI

Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Shrabana Chatterjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

PTI

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

The Hindu Bureau

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

PTI

Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty

PTI

Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested

Shiv Sahay Singh

One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college

Moyurie Som

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US