Portable X-ray device, TB diagnostic platform donated to Azerbaijan Health Ministry during COP29

As part of a concerted effort to combat tuberculosis (TB) with a focus on climate change, Molbio Diagnostics, a point-of-care diagnostics company, has made a contribution to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, a press release said. Azerbaijan is hosting the COP 29 U.N. climate change conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The donated package includes the Prorad ATLAS Ultraportable X-ray and Truenat rapid molecular diagnostics platforms, complemented by the Truelux solar charging station. This combination will facilitate deployment at the community level, marking the introduction of rapid and accurate TB diagnostics at primary care facilities throughout Azerbaijan.

The donation was facilitated by STOP TB Partnership, a Geneva-based organisation. This initiative is being showcased at the COP29 event, the press release said.

Climate change has been identified as a potent amplifier of TB transmission, expanding the geographical range of vector-borne diseases and worsening air pollution, which in turn increases respiratory illnesses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.