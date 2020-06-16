The sound of fitness

16 June 2020 14:58 IST

Podcasts that help you get strong and build agility, balance, and flexibility — all things that exercisers love

Mind Pump: Raw Fitness Truth

This almost daily podcast (they’re 1315 episodes down) varies in time between 44 minutes and 1 hour and 20 minutes. The three presenters sound upbeat to get you revving. They cover everything from the predictable: ‘The dangers of eating too much sugar’ and ‘How to get a flat belly’, techniques to add weight to your major lifts, tips for increasing the depth of your squat’ to topics that aren’t usually dealt with in-depth, like ‘Cellulite reduction strategies’. Heavy American accents aside, this one works for intermediate and advanced fitness practitioners, as it gives you the nuts, bolts, and spanner to work with.

Advertising

Advertising

Available on: Spotify, Products.mindpumpmedia.com/rdm17-podcast

Ali on the Run

With a customer review of 4.8 and a focus on series such as ‘Feel-Good Fridays’ and ‘On the Job’ among others, this regular podcast (though it doesn’t always conform to a particular day of the week), feels light and airy, in a way that running, once you get into the groove, does. This is mostly about inspiration though, as the presenter, Ali Feller, chats informally with her guests, people as diverse as a COVID-19 researcher, a licensed therapist, and a YA novelist — all of whom run. The podcast started as a blog 10 years ago, so the host, a mom, has a great deal of experience with the subject.

Available on: On Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Hurdle

Emily Abbate brings us stories of people who got over a rough period in their lives with wellness, fitness being one pillar. Right now, she is reposting episodes featuring black guests (long-distance runner Aliphine Chepkerker Tuliamuk, for instance), and she has, amongst her guests, entrepreneurs and those from the fitness frat. Her #HurdleMoment and ‘5-Minute Friday’ — a newsletter (there’s also one you can subscribe to that’ll arrive in your mailbox) — give you short bursts of added motivation from Emily herself.

Available on: On Spotify or Anchor.fm/hurdle

Losing 100 lbs with Phit-n-Phat

Corinne, who lost 100 pounds, says she was “always the heavy girl” from age nine onwards, avoiding sport for the lack of a uniform size in school. So you know she’s been there, done that, and is helping you with a support system. She sounds like she knows where it hurts and how to overcome the loneliness and the fatigue of losing weight. The podcast has a healthy mix of fitness, nutrition, behaviour change, and more. The host draws from her journey and gives a no-excuse pep talk that lasts approximately an hour, along with listing additional resources that could help.

Available on: Pnptribepodcast.com

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are

listening to at metro@thehindu.co.in