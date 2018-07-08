Pharma’s mountain gold

Rich pickings: “The ideal time for collection,” exclaims Jean-François Messey, 62, head of a team of eight people on the slopes of the Regional Natural Park in the Vosges mountains in France. They are out harvesting Arnica montana , also known as wolf’s bane, which is a moderately toxic ethnobotanical European flowering plant in the sunflower family noted for its large yellow flower head. It is coveted by pharmaceutical laboratories across the world for its renowned anti-inflammatory properties and is the only species registered in the European pharmacopoeia. A leading laboratory in the U.S. has placed an order for 2.5 tons this year for use in preparations. The team hopes to collect between 5- 6 tons, collection of which usually begins in July. “In a good year, Arnica represents a third of my business volume,” says Messey, 62. A ton of flowers is worth about €10,000 . Up to 11 tons of flowers can be collected across 120 hectares. After harvesting, the bags are transported in a refrigerated truck to a pharmaceutical laboratory in the Lyon region where they undergo controls. Harvesters also have to exercise caution while picking the flowers as the oil-rich plant has toxins that can cause headaches and skin burns. Strict controls govern harvesting which is overseen by the rural police (green brigade). Each collector has to have a card issued by the authorities and if seen in restricted areas can lose his permit. Murielle Kasprzak | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN