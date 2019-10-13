Health

PET-CT Scanner installed in Government hospital in city

The Fusion PET-CT Scanner installed in the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Fusion PET-CT, a unit of Amaravathi Cancer Treatment Private Limited, has installed a state-of-the-art PET-CT scanner on the premises of the Government General Hospital in the city.

A press release stated that the such technology would be useful in diagnosing cancer, heart and brain related ailments. The scanner could also be used for diagnosing nervous system disorders such as Parkinsonism, a condition that causes movement abnormalities similar to those seen in Parkinson’s disease.

Wipro GE Healthcare South India Head Srikanth Suryanarayana inaugurated the scanner. Other cancer specialists from the city attended the inauguration.

