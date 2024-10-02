Persons with disabilities seek inclusion in AB-PMJAY scheme without any income, age criteria

The National Disability Network (NDN), a cohort of organisations and federations of persons with disabilities, has approached the Central government seeking inclusion of persons with disabilities without any income as well as age criteria in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) health insurance scheme, which aims at providing a health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40% of the Indian population.

The group noted that with very poor and inaccessible private and public insurance coverage and minimal financial support from the government as well double premiums, the healthcare expenses are pushing individuals with disabilities into heavy debts and poverty due to rising out-of-pocket expenditures.

In their letter written to the Central government, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) said the Union Cabinet had recently approved health coverage to all senior citizens of the age 70 years and above irrespective of income under AB PM-JAY.

“The continuous and phased effort of the government to increase the insurance coverage of vulnerable classes has been widely appreciated. However, a key demographic consisting of persons with disabilities has been left out of this broader aim of universal health coverage,’’ said Arman Ali, executive director, NCPEDP.

Lack of awareness

The group further said that due to out-of-pocket expenses, persons with disability face a social and financial decline which in many cases leads to being pushed off the poverty line. To this end, the health insurance services provided by private and government insurance companies don’t serve the purpose. Further, there exists an acute lack of awareness for government insurance schemes including Ayushman Bharat and other schemes.

It added that to bridge the health equity gap, insurance cover for persons with disability becomes indispensable for their holistic development.

Demanding that persons with disabilities be included under the government insurance scheme without the income and age criteria, Mr. Ali said: “The cost of disability in a country which continues to be very inaccessible and not disabled-friendly has never been discussed. Inclusion of persons with disability into Ayushmann Bharat is the least that the government can do to reduce some of the burden of the cost of disability.’’

