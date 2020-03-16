How people with diabetes can develop diabulimia

A slender young woman measuring her waistline

Preoccupied with their physical appearance and need to look thin, some people with diabetes limit or skip insulin doses, developing diabulimia

When someone who has diabetes restricts insulin and binges too, they’re diagnosed with a condition called diabulimia. Though uncommon in our country, this is usually seen in those with type 1 diabetes. Being insulin-dependent, they tweak their prescribed drug dosage to lose weight.

Weight gain is a natural side-effect of insulin, as the constant focus of treating diabetes is on diet and adjustments in insulin levels. Under peer pressure, adolescents and people in their 20s, mostly girls and women preoccupied with their physical appearance and need to look thin, tend to limit or skip insulin doses. This develops diabulimia in them.

The publicity given to the struggles of celebrities (Princess Diana, Britney Spears, Jane Fonda, Lady Gaga) with eating disorder bulimia — where people binge on food and then purge it out either with laxatives or vomiting to control weight — has people more clued into it. But diabulimia is less talked about and under-recognised.

“It finds no mention in medical textbooks,” says Dr Anoop Misra, chairman of Fortis CDOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, Delhi. “People with diabetes cannot use their body sugar for energy. Their increased blood sugars are released in excess in the urine. The insulin injection helps their cells to absorb sugar from the food and maintain a healthy glucose level,” he explains.

“When there is no or less insulin injected, the glucose from the food remains unutilised, forcing the body to break down its fat reserves and cause weight loss,” explains Dr Sudhir R, a diabetologist based in Madurai.

Physicians are often unable to flag those with diabulimia because they do not look unhealthy and also hide the fact that they’re omitting insulin, says Dr Misra. He says diabulimia can render diabetes complications (blindness, amputations) serious, cause ketoacidosis (body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones) and lead to life-threatening situations.

The American Diabetes Association states that 40% of women in the 15-to-30-year age group with diabetes type 1 develop diabulimia.

“Social relationships are important in recovery and those with diabulimia have to be reminded they are not alone. We have to identify what is driving their behaviour and help them to correct themselves,” says Madurai-based psychiatrist, Dr Dheep T.

Anju Sood, a dietician from Bengaluru, says in her career of 25 years, she has seen three cases of bulimia so far and none for diabulimia. She says a collaborative approach to the care of both is needed. “Combining psychological counselling and supervision, proper medical education about insulin, a nutrition plan with right food choices and family support helps in effective treatment.”

