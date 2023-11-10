People above 30 years should get screened for diabetes periodically: MMHRC doctors

November 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated November 11, 2023 04:51 pm IST - Madurai

While Type -2 diabetes was once common among people above 45, now many young people due to their unhealthy lifestyle had diabetes, said C.R. Mahesh Babu, senior consultant, Department of Diabetology, Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre.

Speaking to media persons at MMHRC in Madurai on Thursday, he said that young people crossing 35 years should undergo a test for diabetes periodically, as no one would know when they would get.

“Only way to escape from this is regular physical exercise, healthy food and clean lifestyle,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another type of diabetes which was Type 1 could be seen in children not more than 12 years of age which was unpredictable, he added.

“No precautionary measures could be taken for this. Once diagnosed with diabetes, the only way is to inject insulin throughout the life,” said Dr. Babu.

“Awareness of diabetes is very important as if left untreated, could lead over to other health complications such as cardiovascular, renal and eye diseases,” he added.

Speaking about diabetes detection, he said that testing was important for everyone over 35 years of age, but it was crucial for people who had a family history of diabetics, obese and lead a sedentary lifestyle to go for regular diabetes screening.

B. Kannan, medical administrator, MMHRC, said, “India is home to the second largest diabetic population, next only to China. Over 90% of the patients have Type 2 diabetes which is developed over time, largely due to wrong diet and lack of exercise.”

A. Krishnamoorthy, senior consultant and Head of the Department, Department of general Medicine, MMHRC, said, the people should lead an active life when they are still young. They should at least involve themselves in 45 minutes of exercise, such as swimming, jogging or walking every day.

“With a balanced diet, regular exercise and consultation from a qualified doctor, diabetes can be managed at any stage,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT